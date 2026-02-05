Navan Upgrades Qantas Direct Connection to Unlock Superior Fares and Service

Qantas NDC bookings on Navan now flow through the Premium NDC program

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform, today announced an upgraded New Distribution Capability (NDC) integration with Qantas, Australia’s home carrier, using the latest version of its NDC 24.1 API. Through this upgraded access, Navan enhances its offering within the airline's invite-only Premium NDC Program, unlocking the best available content and a seamless booking and servicing experience for travelers.

NDC is a modern data transmission standard that gives airlines greater flexibility to create and distribute their offers. For travelers on Navan, this translates to exclusive fares, premium services for frequent flyers, and promotions not available through legacy systems. This newer generation of the NDC API enables a move from manual to more seamless processes available through the technology investments Qantas and other airlines have made in areas like disruption handling that have been challenging to service traditionally.

“This direct connection with Qantas cuts through the complexity of legacy distribution,” said Dane Molter, SVP of Travel Marketplace at Navan. “The new generation of NDC APIs unlocks a superior end-to-end experience — from booking the best possible fare to managing changes with speed and efficiency. We are carving a new path for corporate travel, and this strengthened partnership with Qantas is a perfect example of our vision brought to life.”

This direct connection builds on the scalable architecture of Navan’s own content aggregation platform, developed last year to rapidly deploy the next generation of airline retailing. Navan is already seeing significant adoption by key partners like Qantas; today, 70% of all Qantas flights booked on Navan now flow through the Premium NDC program.

“We’re delighted to strengthen our TMC partnership with Navan through the Qantas Premium NDC program which offers great benefits for our mutual customers compared to traditional indirect booking systems,” said Ash Howell, Qantas Executive Vice President of the Americas region. “Our Qantas customers have asked for a more flexible, seamless and personalised booking experience and the new technology delivers with more fare options, more visibility for Qantas Frequent Flyers, and more opportunities for partners like Navan to earn with dynamic commission offers, more fare options, and the ability to create more tailored trips matching customers’ preferences.”

Through the upgraded integration with the Qantas Premium NDC program, Navan provides travelers with benefits that are a step above:

Best-in-Class Fares: Best available Qantas fares with better pricing than standard NDC.

Best available Qantas fares with better pricing than standard NDC. No Surcharges: Elimination of additional distribution and legacy channel surcharges.

Elimination of additional distribution and legacy channel surcharges. Enhanced Perks: Free selection of standard seats on Qantas-ticketed flights for Bronze Frequent Flyers.

Free selection of standard seats on Qantas-ticketed flights for Bronze Frequent Flyers. Improved Post-Booking Services: Faster and more efficient post-booking services, enabling Navan’s agents to manage changes, disruptions, and refunds more quickly.

Faster and more efficient post-booking services, enabling Navan’s agents to manage changes, disruptions, and refunds more quickly. Unused credit support: Ability to use NDC credits in Navan.

NDC has gained massive traction over recent years, with Navan leading this transformation in business travel. As NDC technology matures, newer generations of the standard are providing a post-booking experience that goes well beyond what legacy channels can provide.

About Navan

Navan is the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 15, 2025 and in other reports Navan files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

Navan Press

press@navan.com