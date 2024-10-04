Navajo Transitional Energy Company Wins the 2024 OSMRE National Award for Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) Recognizes NTEC with the United States’ Preeminent Award for Mine Reclamation at Navajo Mine

FARMINGTON, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is proud to receive the 2024 OSMRE National Award for Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation for the Yazzie Watershed outside of Farmington, NM, on the Navajo Nation. OSMRE announced the award on September 25 at the annual MINExpo. This is the fourth OSMRE National Award for Excellence in Reclamation that NTEC has received at Navajo Mine, illustrating our ongoing commitment to reclamation and safety.









The Yazzie Pit, located in badlands, was mined from the 1970’s through 2010. Because of the dry terrain, steep slopes, and water runoff, reclamation of the 2.5-mile pit were extensive, taking place from 2018 to 2022. In that time, 22.5 million cubic yards of material were moved safely to return the pit to its pre-mined state and make it habitable for fish, fowl, and wildlife. In fact, golden eagles were discovered nesting in the highwall during reclamation. NTEC worked with Navajo Nation Fish and Wildlife Services Department, OSMRE, and the Navajo Nation Minerals Department to ensure that land was properly reclaimed and the eagles were not disturbed.

“We are honored to receive the 2024 OSMRE National Award for Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation for the Yazzie reclamation at Navajo Mine. The Yazzie reclamation exemplifies Navajo Transitional Energy Company’s ongoing commitment to doing the right thing, respecting and preserving our land, consistent with Navajo values,” said Vern Lund, Chief Executive Officer for NTEC. “We commend the Navajo Mine teams involved in the project, which took six years to complete and is a notable example of governing agencies and NTEC working in harmony to achieve excellence in mine reclamation.”

NTEC has shown a strong and consistent focus on reclamation at its mines throughout New Mexico, Montana, and Wyoming. To date, NTEC has reclaimed 25,000 acres and won more than thirty-five awards for excellence in reclamation, including eleven National Awards from OSMRE for Excellence in Surface Mining Reclamation.

About NTEC

Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is a world-class, diversified energy company with a unique purpose and vision. Established by the Navajo Nation to exercise sovereignty over its abundant natural resources, NTEC has grown rapidly and now has a sizeable and successful portfolio of mining, energy generation, and helium assets. NTEC is committed to achieving multi-generational, clean energy solutions that ensure the continued prosperity of the Navajo Nation while providing essential power to the entire Southwest and beyond.

NTEC was recognized with the Sentinels of Safety award from the National Mining Association, the Safety Award for Large Surface Mine from the Rocky Mountain Coal Institute, and the OSMRE National Award for Excellence in Surface Mining Reclamation in 2024, 2022, and 2020. For more information, visit www.navenergy.com.

Contacts

Lauren Burgess



720-566-2925



Lauren.burgess@navenergy.com