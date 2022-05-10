Home Business Wire Nautilus, Inc. to Participate at the Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) (the “Company”) today announced that Jim Barr, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer; Aina Konold, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer; and Garry Wiseman, the Company’s Chief Digital Officer, will participate at the Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit being held in New York, NY from May 24-25, 2022.

Management will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. There will be no formal presentation.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The company’s brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
John Mills

ICR, LLC

646-277-1254

john.mills@icrinc.com

Media:
John Fread

Nautilus, Inc.

360-859-5815

jfread@nautilus.com

Carey Kerns

The Hoffman Agency

503-754-7975

ckerns@hoffman.com

