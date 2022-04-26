Home Business Wire Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on...
Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Monday, May 23, 2022

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on May 23, 2022, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company’s operating results.

The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, May 23, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 425-9470 in North America and International callers may dial (201) 389-0878. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for six months and a telephonic playback will be available for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America and International participants dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13728250.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The company’s brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

