Nautilus, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Net Sales of $147M for Q3 Fiscal 2022 up 41% vs Q3 Fiscal 2020 and up 63% excluding Octane Brand

Shipped Record Number of Units for Q3 Fiscal 2022

JRNY® Total Members Reaches Nearly 250k with Increasing Connected-Fitness Engagement

Fiscal Year 2022 Nine-Months Net Sales up 2% versus Last Year and up 109% versus Fiscal Year 2020

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today reported its unaudited operating results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter and for the nine-months ended December 31, 2021.

Management Comments

“Our overall third quarter performance underscores the continued momentum of our multiyear strategy to transform Nautilus into the leading digitally enabled at-home fitness company. While we are still in the early innings of our digital transformation, engagement has outpaced our initial expectations and we expect JRNY® memberships to cross 300,000 by fiscal year-end. Our broad product portfolio of strength and cardio products and enhanced digital offering continues to resonate with consumers, highlighted by our record setting number of shipments during the third quarter,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus, Inc. Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Barr continued, “I am confident that Nautilus is well positioned to succeed within the “new normal” of the at-home fitness industry that includes a more predictable baseline of consumer demand that is significantly above pre-pandemic levels. We have taken decisive action over the past two years to optimize our product portfolio and transform our cost base to enhance our operating flexibility. These operating initiatives, combined with the acceleration of our JRNY® platform, will ultimately enable us to capture the tremendous long-term market opportunity. Looking ahead, we will continue to prudently invest in marketing and software development capabilities to advance our digital transformation. Our YTD progress on North Star keeps us on track to deliver a sustainable operating margin target of 15% by fiscal year-end 2025, with margins expanding to high teens by fiscal year-end 2026.”

Total Company Results

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to December 31, 2020

Net sales were $147.3 million, compared to $189.3 million, a decline of 22.2% versus last year, or down 21.7% excluding sales related to the Octane brand, which was sold in October 2020. Net sales are up 63%, or a 28% CAGR, when compared to the same period in 2019, excluding Octane. Lower demand of our cardio products was partially offset by strong sales of SelectTech® weights and benches compared to the same period in 2020.

Gross profit was $29.9 million, compared to $77.9 million last year. Gross profit margins were 20.3% compared to 41.1% last year. The 20.8 ppt decrease in gross margins was primarily due to: increased product costs, logistics and discounting (-18 ppts) and increased investments in JRNY® (-3 ppts).

Operating expenses were $49.2 million, an increase of $12.8 million, or 35.3%, compared to last year, primarily due to $11.0 million more in advertising and a $3.6 million increase in JRNY® investments. Total advertising expenses were $21.5 million versus $10.5 million last year.

Operating loss was $19.3 million or negative 13.1% operating margin, compared to operating income of $41.5 million last year, primarily due to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses.

Loss from continuing operations was $13.5 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, compared to income of $29.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, last year.

Net loss was $13.5 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, last year.

The effective tax rate was 34.2% this year compared to 22.7% last year, primarily due to the impact of the lower income.

The following statements exclude the impact of acquisition and other related costs for the three-months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating expenses were $48.6 million, or 33.0% of sales, compared to $36.4 million, or 19.2% of sales, last year. The increase was driven by advertising and JRNY ® investments. Adjusted operating loss was $18.7 million compared to last year’s income of $41.5 million, driven by lower gross profit and higher adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million compared to income of $44.9 million last year.



Nine-Months Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Nine-Months Ended December 31, 2020

Net sales were $469.8 million up 2.4% compared to $458.8 million last year. Excluding sales related to the Octane brand, net sales were up 6.8% compared to last year and up 144%, or a 56% CAGR, when compared to nine-months ended December 31, 2019. The sales increase compared to the same period in 2020 was driven primarily by robust sales of our popular SelectTech® weights and benches.

Gross profit was $127.5 million compared to $193.2 million last year. Gross profit margins were 27.1% compared to 42.1% last year. The 15 ppts decrease in gross margins was primarily due to: increased product costs, logistics and discounting (-13 ppts) and increased investments in JRNY® (-2 ppts).

Operating expenses were $130.9 million, an increase of $16.0 million, or 14.0%, compared to $114.8 million last year, primarily due to $23.5 million more in advertising, increased JRNY® investments of $9.5 million, a legal settlement of $4.7 million and acquisition expenses of $1.7 million, partially offset by last year’s $20.7 million Octane Loss on Disposal Group. Total advertising expenses were $44.3 million compared to $20.9 million last year.

Operating loss was $3.4 million compared to income of $78.4 million last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses, partially offset by the Octane Loss on Disposal Group.

Net loss was $4.2 million compared to income of $57.7 million last year.

The following statements exclude the impact of the legal settlement, acquisition and other related costs for the nine-months ended December 31, 2021 and loss on disposal group for the same period in 2020 1 . Adjusted operating expenses were $124.5 million, or 26.5% of sales, compared to $94.2 million, or 20.5% of sales, last year. The increase was driven by $23.5 million of advertising and JRNY ® investments. Adjusted operating income decreased to $2.9 million compared to last year’s $99.0 million, driven by lower gross margins and higher operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $13.5 million compared to $108.8 million last year.



1 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Loss on Disposal Group” for more information

JRNY® Update

Nautilus, Inc. continues to enhance the JRNY® platform, creating differentiated connected-fitness experiences for their members.

In the third quarter, the Company expanded the JRNY® enabled product line, adding the Bowflex® Max Total® 16 and Bowflex® SelectTech® 552 and 1090 dumbbells. The attachment of JRNY® to the Bowflex® SelectTech® modalities has been a significant growth driver of the JRNY® member base, which reached nearly 250k members as of December 31, 2021.

The Company extended JRNY® to include whole body workouts, including FitOn and new strength videos on demand. This enables customers to track workouts across strength, cardio, and whole-body in their journal. Year-to-date, the Company has added more than 150 locations to their popular Explore the World™ experiences and continues to add new trainer-led videos to the platform.

The Company began offering 12-month complimentary trials in late September, offering customers the opportunity to create lasting habits with the platform and provide feedback on their experience over a longer term.

The Company also recently launched JRNY.com a new subscription management and billing platform, establishing a browser-based portal for customers to manage their membership and interact with JRNY®. The subscription platform provides critical customer engagement, including payment confirmation, payment refunds, subscription changes and cancellations, and trial ending and renewal reminders.

Segment Results

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to December 31, 2020

Direct Segment

Direct segment sales were $60.7 million, compared to $82.2 million, a decline of 26.1% versus last year, and up 69%, or a 30% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019. Net sales decrease was primarily driven by lower cardio sales and higher sales discounting.

Cardio sales declined 32.8% versus last year and were up 20%, or a 9% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019. Lower sales were primarily driven by lower bike demand. Strength product sales declined 14.1% versus last year and increased 305%, or a 101% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019. Lower sales this quarter were primarily driven by lower sales of Bowflex® Home Gyms partially offset by increased sales of SelectTech® weights and benches.

The Direct segment ended the quarter with $8.8 million of backlog as of December 31, 2021, the first quarter with meaningful backlog since March 31, 2021. These amounts represent unfulfilled consumer orders net of current promotional programs and sales discounts.

Gross profit margin was 29.8% versus 53.6% last year. The 23.8 ppt decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by: increased product costs, logistics and discounting (-20 ppts) and increased investments in JRNY® (-4 ppts). Gross profit was $18.1 million, down 58.8% versus last year.

Segment contribution loss was $9.0 million, or 14.8% of sales, compared to income of $23.6 million, or 28.7% of sales last year. The decline was primarily driven by lower gross profit and increased investments in media and JRNY®. Advertising expenses were $16.1 million compared to $10.5 million last year.

Retail Segment

Retail segment sales were $85.7 million, down by 19.4% versus last year. Excluding sales related to Octane, net sales were down 18.5% compared to last year and up 60%, or a 26% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019. Retail segment sales outside the United States and Canada were down 22% versus last year. Excluding sales related to Octane, net sales outside the United States and Canada were down 20% and up 95%, or a 40% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in sales is primarily driven by lower cardio sales and higher sales discounting, partially offset by strong sales of SelectTech® weights and benches.

Cardio sales declined by 52.5% versus last year. Excluding sales of the Octane brand, cardio sales were down 51.7% compared to last year, and up 6%, or a 2% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019. Lower sales this quarter were primarily driven by lower bike sales. Strength product sales grew by 72.8% versus last year, and were up 164%, or a 62% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019, led by the popular SelectTech® weights and benches.

As of December 31, 2021, the Retail segment’s backlog totaled $44.2 million compared to $178.6 million as of March 31, 2021. These amounts represent customer orders for future shipments and are net of contractual rebates and consideration payable to applicable Retail customers.

Gross profit margins were 12.8% compared to 31.1% last year. The 18.3 ppt decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by: increased product costs, logistics and discounting (-17 ppts) and increased investments in JRNY® (-1 ppt). Gross profit was $11.0 million, a decrease of 67% versus last year.

Segment contribution income was $3.3 million, or 3.8% of sales, compared to $25.3 million, or 23.8% of sales, last year. The decline was primarily driven by lower gross profit.

Comparison of Segment Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 to the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020

Direct Segment

Net sales, for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, were $162.0 million, down 16.4% versus last year and up 122%, or a 49% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019. Decreased sales this year were driven primarily by cardio products, which declined by 37.4% versus last year due to lower sales of bikes. Strength product sales grew 42.1% versus last year, driven by SelectTech® weights and benches.

Gross profit margin, for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, was 34.9%, down from 55.0% last year. The 20.1 ppt decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by: increased product costs, logistics and discounting (-17 ppts) and increased investments in JRNY® (-3 ppts). Gross profit was $56.6 million, a decrease of 46.9% versus last year.

Retail Segment

Net sales, for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, were $305.3 million, up 16.4% versus last year. Excluding sales related to Octane, net sales were up 25.5% versus last year, and up 159%, or a 61% CAGR compared to the same period in 2019. Retail segment sales outside the United States and Canada were up 22% versus last year. Excluding sales related to Octane, net sales outside the United States and Canada were up 33% versus last year and up 241%, or an 85% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019.

Cardio sales were down 6.6% versus last year, driven primarily by lower bike sales. Strength sales were up 88.8% versus last year, driven primarily by SelectTech® weights and up 205%, or a 75% CAGR, compared to the same period in 2019.

Gross profit margin, for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, was 22.4%, down from 32.0% last year. The 9.6 ppt decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by increased product costs, logistics and discounting. Gross profit was $68.4 million, a decrease of 18.7% versus last year.

Balance Sheet and Other Key Highlights as of December 31, 2021:

Cash and Liquidity: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $19.7 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale securities of $113.2 million as of March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the strategic decision to increase on-hand inventory for the fitness season and the acquisition of VAY AG. Debt and other borrowings were $55.8 million compared to $13.3 million as of March 31, 2021. $54.9 million was available for borrowing under the Wells Fargo Asset Based Lending Revolving Facility (“Facility”) compared to $54.4 million as of March 31, 2021.



Inventory was $128.1 million, down from $162.7 million as of September 30, 2021 but up compared to $68.1 million as of March 31, 2021. The increase in inventory versus year-end is driven by the strategic decision to increase on-hand inventory levels ahead of the fitness season given continued disruption in global logistics. About 15% of inventory as of December 31, 2021 was in-transit.

Trade receivables were $93.6 million, compared to $88.7 million as of March 31, 2021. The increase in trade receivables was due to the timing of customer payments.

Trade payables were $61.9 million, compared to $98.9 million as of March 31, 2021. The decrease in trade payables was primarily due to the timing of payments for inventory.

Capital expenditures totaled $9.1 million for the nine-months ended December 31, 2021.

Forward Looking Guidance

Second Half Fiscal 2022

Given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on last year’s 2nd Half sales and to gauge growth and progress against more “normalized” results, the Company will be measuring this year’s sales versus the same period two years ago for the next few quarters. In addition, because fitness season straddles the last two quarters of the year, the Company believes it is prudent to consider results on a six-month basis from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The Company now expects total company net sales in the second half of Fiscal 2022 to be between $260 million and $280 million, an increase of 31% to 41% versus the same period in 2020. The decline versus previous guidance is driven by lower demand in International and increased promotional activity in the US and Canada in this fiscal year’s fitness season.

The Company expects the impact of increased logistics, product costs, and discounting to decline operating margins by 15 to 16 percentage points, 3 to 4 percentage points worse than previous guidance. The change is primarily due to the more promotional environment as mentioned above.

The Company expects investments in JRNY® and in Marketing to increase versus the same period last year. As a rate of sales compared to last year, overall investments in JRNY® will be 6 to 9 percentage points higher, and advertising spend will be 8 to 9 percentage points higher.

As previously guided, for the second half of Fiscal 2022, the Company expects operating margin loss in the mid-teens.

For the second half of Fiscal 2022, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA loss in the low-teens.

The Company is reiterating full year capital expenditures to be between $12 million and $14 million with the majority earmarked for JRNY® investments.

The Company expects the number of JRNY® members at year-end to cross 300,000 slightly above the mid-point of our previous guidance.

Longer term view, beyond Fiscal 2022

The Company expects to return to positive adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2023 and are on track to achieve operating margins of 15% by FYE 2025, with margins expanding to high teens by FYE 2026.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION

The following summary contains information from our consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three-Months Ended December 31, Nine-Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 147,258 $ 189,259 $ 469,810 $ 458,838 Cost of sales 117,342 111,388 342,336 265,633 Gross profit 29,916 77,871 127,474 193,205 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 32,395 21,998 75,634 53,651 General and administrative 11,456 10,364 39,355 28,520 Research and development 5,379 4,029 15,882 11,997 Loss on disposal group — — — 20,668 Total operating expenses 49,230 36,391 130,871 114,836 Operating (loss) income (19,314) 41,480 (3,397) 78,369 Other expense, net (1,142) (3,640) (1,930) (4,490) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (20,456) 37,840 (5,327) 73,879 Income tax (benefit) expense (7,001) 8,588 (1,321) 15,644 (Loss) income from continuing operations (13,455) 29,252 (4,006) 58,235 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (44) (316) (211) (571) Net (loss) income $ (13,499) $ 28,936 $ (4,217) $ 57,664 Basic (loss) income per share from continuing operations $ (0.43) $ 0.97 $ (0.13) $ 1.94 Basic loss per share from discontinued operations — (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.43) $ 0.96 $ (0.14) $ 1.92 Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations $ (0.43) $ 0.90 $ (0.13) $ 1.80 Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations — (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.43) $ 0.89 $ (0.14) $ 1.78 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 31,199 30,284 30,955 30,077 Diluted 31,199 32,633 30,955 32,336 Select Metrics: Gross margin 20.3 % 41.1 % 27.1 % 42.1 % Selling and marketing % of net sales 22.0 % 11.6 % 16.1 % 11.7 % General and administrative % of net sales 7.8 % 5.5 % 8.4 % 6.2 % Research and development % of net sales 3.7 % 2.1 % 3.4 % 2.6 % Operating (loss) income % of net sales (13.1) % 21.9 % (0.7) % 17.1 %

