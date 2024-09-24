Home Business Wire NatsumeAtari to Exhibit at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2024, One of the...
NatsumeAtari to Exhibit at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2024, One of the World’s Largest Gaming Trade Shows

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NatsumeAtari, a developer known for its work in gaming, consumer video games and pachinko/pachislot announced that it will be exhibiting for the first time at Global Gaming Expo 2024. The event will be held from October 7th to October 10th 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.




G2E is one of the largest trade shows in the casino and gaming industry. Companies from around the world gather to exhibit the latest developments in gaming, ranging from slot machines and table games to various auxiliary gaming-related products and services.

NatsumeAtari’s booth will be located in the iGaming area, where they will reveal several titles developed by their gaming division “Samurai Studio” for regulated online markets in North America and Europe.

NatsumeAtari’s website: https://www.natsumeatari.co.jp/english
NatsumeAtari’s X (Twitter): https://x.com/NatsumeAtari

Exhibition Details

Booth #5526

Global Gaming Expo 2024

Mon, Oct 7, 2024 – Thu, Oct 10, 2024

The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

https://www.globalgamingexpo.com/

For more information about G2E 2024 and NatsumeAtari’s exhibit, visit the official G2E 2024 official website.

Contacts

NatsumeAtari Inc.

Kevin Humphreys

+81-(0)6-4795-7177

samuraistudio@natsumeatari.co.jp

