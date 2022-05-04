Natron Collaborates with Clarios on World’s First Mass Manufacturing of Sodium-ion Batteries

Battery technology leader to leverage portion of existing lithium-ion plant in Michigan, U.S.A. for sodium-ion electrodes and cells with support from ARPA-E

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natron Energy, Inc., a leading manufacturer of sodium-ion batteries, and Clarios International Inc., the global leader in low-voltage advanced battery technologies for mobility, today jointly announced a strategic agreement to manufacture the world’s first mass-produced sodium-ion batteries.





The Clarios Meadowbrook facility will become the world’s largest sodium-ion battery plant when mass production begins in 2023. This collaboration places the United States at the forefront of sodium-ion battery manufacturing.

Natron has spent 10 years perfecting sodium-ion battery chemistry for mass manufacturing, and in 2021 released the world’s first UL listed sodium-ion battery product. Multiple fortune 500 companies have validated Natron’s technology through independent testing and real-world deployments. Critically, Natron’s sodium-ion batteries do not contain lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, or other minerals that have driven recent pricing volatility of the lithium-ion supply chain. Without conflict minerals, dependency on foreign mining projects or scarce materials, customers can be confident of the availability of Natron’s batteries at stable pricing. Additionally, Natron’s sodium-ion batteries do not experience thermal runaway, making them safe for transport and disposal without the risk of fire.

Today, Natron’s batteries are used primarily for critical power applications such as data centers and telecom networks. Future applications may also include electric vehicles and grid energy storage.

Natron’s batteries are manufactured using the same tools and equipment used for lithium-ion manufacturing. This similarity in manufacturing requirements enables Natron and Clarios to leverage a portion of the Clarios Meadowbrook lithium-ion facility for sodium-ion manufacturing, at a lower cost and faster time to market compared to building a new factory.

“ Clarios is excited to work with Natron to ramp-up a promising energy storage solution. As the demand for energy storage increases across applications, we see the potential for this technology to address critical needs,” said Craig Rigby, Clarios vice president, technology. “ As a world leader in battery technology, Clarios is invested in sharing its experience in the emerging battery space and to provide expertise in scale manufacturing for advanced technologies.”

Under this agreement, electrodes and large format cells based on Natron’s proprietary Prussian blue electrode sodium-ion chemistry will be manufactured in an existing plant owned by Clarios in Holland, Michigan. The Clarios Meadowbrook plant was built as part of the ARRA program and has produced automotive lithium-ion cells for the past decade.

With support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s ARPA-E agency through the SCALEUP program, Natron will install new cell assembly equipment in the Clarios Meadowbrook plant to enable mass production of sodium-ion cells for its customers in the industrial power market.

“ This project marks the beginning of a new era for Natron, in which we move from product development to serving our customers at a massive scale. Natron is grateful for the continued support from ARPA-E and Clarios which has helped make this project possible,” said Colin Wessells, Natron’s founder and CEO.

About Natron

Natron Energy develops and manufactures sodium-ion battery products based on a unique Prussian blue electrode chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems to EV fast charging and behind-the-meter applications. Natron’s batteries are UL 1973 listed, offer higher power density, faster recharge, and significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron builds its batteries using commodity materials on existing cell manufacturing lines. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with lower cost, longer lasting, more efficient, safer batteries. Natron is backed by leading venture capital investors and has received support from ARPA-E.

About Clarios

Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Our technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

