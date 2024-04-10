Nationwide prioritises clear, accurate customer communications in strategic partnership with Red Marker

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertisingcompliance–Red Marker and Nationwide, the world’s largest building society, are proud to announce their strategic partnership. The primary objective of this alliance is to enhance consumer protection through clear and accurate communications, and proactively minimise risk in marketing and promotional assets, ensuring strict adherence to key regulatory requirements while providing a best-in-class customer experience.





By leveraging the robust and tailored capabilities of Red Marker’s marketing compliance solution, Nationwide enhances their priority of creating easily comprehensible, accurate communications, helping customers achieve optimal outcomes.

Nationwide is the world’s largest building society as well as one of the largest savings providers and a top-three provider of mortgages in the UK. It is also a major provider of current accounts, credit cards, ISAs and personal loans. Nationwide has around 16 million customers.

Susan Turvey, Senior Manager Financial Promotions and Advertising Approvals at Nationwide, said: “ We’re happy to be working with Red Marker, who will enable our teams to become more efficient and help ensure that our customers receive clear, fair and not misleading information through our marketing promotions. For an organisation which is so focussed on delivering the best possible customer service, this is really important to us.”

“ We’re delighted to partner with Nationwide. Our strategic partnership is a testament to our joint commitment to consumer protection. Helping ensure accurate communications while actively mitigating risk in marketing communications is crucial in providing an outstanding customer experience. We are excited to be involved in this pivotal step toward fortifying internal operations and maintaining the highest standards for customer communication at Nationwide,” commented Mark Wood, Chief Operating Officer, Red Marker.

About Red Marker

Red Marker is passionate about transforming the way legal and compliance risk detection for digital advertising and marketing content is managed. Focusing on compliance outcomes, process efficiency and cost optimisation, Red Marker’s revolutionary AI based software platform enables real-time probabilistic risk identification in marketing and web content using machine learning rules and natural language processing for businesses in heavily regulated industries. By providing a streamlined workflow, Red Marker ensures that marketing, compliance, and legal teams can collaborate more effectively. Red Marker is a fully owned subsidiary of Kaplan, Inc. with operations in Australia, USA, and UK.

For more information, visit: http://www.redmarker.ai.

About Nationwide

Nationwide is the world’s largest building society, with over 17 million customers, 16 million of whom have a current account, mortgage or savings product, and are therefore members of the Society. Nationwide is owned by its members and focuses on providing banking products and services to its customers. Nationwide has over 18,000 employees, including those based in its headquarters in Swindon, and those working in its network of over 600 branches across the UK.

Nationwide is the UK’s third largest mortgage provider and holds almost £1 in every £10 saved in the UK, as well as one in ten of the UK’s current accounts. It also supports landlords and those who rely on the private rented sector for their long-term housing needs through its buy to let business, The Mortgage Works. In addition, Nationwide offers a comprehensive range of wider retail financial services and products, including credit cards, personal loans and insurance. These offerings diversify its income, and help it give value back to its customers, through better product pricing than the market average and better service than its peers.

Nationwide’s purpose is “ Banking – but fairer, more rewarding, and for the good of society”. The Nationwide Board believes that its mutual ownership model enables it to balance its need to retain sufficient profit to remain financially strong, with its commitment to share its success with its customers and members.

