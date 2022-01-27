Nationwide is the First Insurer to Activate a Digital-First Experience for Field Appraisers with CCC® Mobile Appraiser Pro

CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro photo capture technology connects to AI-powered mobile estimating and valuation tools empowering field appraisers with new, near-real-time insights

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announces today the availability of CCC® Mobile Appraiser Pro, a native app for appraisers designed to accelerate the claims process by driving efficiency and consistency into field inspections. Nationwide is the first auto insurer to activate CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro.

“At Nationwide, it is our strategy to provide customer centered solutions that provide ease, speed and efficiency to the claim experience,” said Martha Frye, Vice President of Personal Lines Claims, Nationwide. “We have been using CCC’s digital tools with our staff for years and wanted to extend access to our field appraisers with CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro. With this tool, our team can enhance speed to claim resolution, improving the overall policyholder experience. We are excited to be first-to-market with Mobile Appraiser Pro.”

CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro helps field appraisers make repair and total loss determinations on-the-spot. The app easily connects to AI-powered estimating and valuation tools, guides the collection of supporting photos and facilitates sharing to systems to simplify the assessment process.

“With CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro, we are equipping Nationwide field appraisers with the necessary tools to operate more holistically and efficiently outside of their four walls,” said Barrett Callaghan, Executive Vice President of Markets and Customer Experience for CCC. “We are excited to bring CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro to market, creating more digitally productive and intuitive experiences for our customers.”

Added Shivani Govil, Chief Product Officer for CCC, “CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro is the latest tool working in support of the industry’s drive for transformation, digitally enabling every journey, and connecting important touch points to the broader network. With every new tool and innovation, we’re advancing straight through processing that can help our customers achieve greater efficiencies while expediting and improving experiences for policyholders eager to get on with their lives following an accident.”

Learn more about CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital and AI solutions. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 6, 2021, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar



mhellyar@cccis.com | 773.791.3675