Nationwide Builds a Better Digital Onboarding Experience With Jumio

World’s largest mutual building society utilises Jumio’s AI-powered solutions to verify identity and age of new members

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity orchestration, eKYC and AML solutions, has partnered with UK-based Nationwide Building Society to streamline the digital onboarding process for new members.

While Nationwide’s story dates back to the 19th century, the world’s largest mutual building society is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the communities it serves. One of these needs is the flexibility to open and manage accounts online without the use of a physical bank branch. Nationwide’s partnership with Jumio allows exactly this, offering a fast, convenient online application process for customers.

Jumio’s API uses a proprietary mix of AI, machine learning and other advanced technologies to determine if an identity document is authentic and belongs to the user. Jumio seamlessly integrates with Nationwide’s existing workflows to determine — through a simple API call — if applicants are who they say they are and allows Nationwide to make an informed decision about the applicant based on a variety of powerful fraud signals.

Jumio also verifies the age of Nationwide’s youngest members by extracting personal information, such as date of birth, from a wide variety of government-issued IDs, which can be used to calculate the current age of an applicant before allowing them to open a youth account.

Since integrating Jumio into its workflow, Nationwide has experienced more streamlined and efficient KYC processes, resulting in higher conversion rates.

“With Jumio we’re able to provide an end-to-end digital process for the majority of our customers,” said Carlo Mascia, Nationwide delivery lead. “The time it takes to open an account has been dramatically reduced, but the customer experience is the greatest win.”

“We are proud to partner with Nationwide as they help more than 15 million members save and prosper,” said Mark Reeves, Jumio’s VP of EMEA. “By using Jumio’s AI-powered solutions, Nationwide is able to provide a seamless digital onboarding experience to customers of all ages.”

To learn more about the partnership between Nationwide and Jumio, download our new case study.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 500 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

Contacts

Europe Media Contact

Gemma Lingham



FleishmanHillard UK



gemma.lingham@fleishman.com

+44-752-569-9347

U.S. Media Contact

Diana Gallagher



10Fold Communications



jumio@10fold.com

408-656-9699

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir



FINN Partners



Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504