National Innovation Quarter (National IQ) Launches in Northern Virginia to Accelerate Breakthroughs at the Intersection of National Competitiveness and Technology

Strategically based in National Landing, the innovation district will serve as a vital catalyst for U.S. competitiveness, dual-use innovation, and regional economic growth.

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the launch of National Innovation Quarter (National IQ), a landmark innovation district that stretches across Arlington and Alexandria, Va., designed to bring together leaders from academia, entrepreneurship, government, and private industry to solve the most pressing challenges at the intersection of national competitiveness and next-gen technology. Located in National Landing — a highly connected mixed-use community encompassing Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard, adjacent to the Pentagon and the nation’s capital — National IQ serves as a catalyst for U.S. competitiveness, cementing National Landing as a global hub for dual-use innovation and economic growth.

The newly established 501(c)(6) organization will launch a national search for its executive director this month, alongside the rollout of its initial programming and year-one initiatives across locations in Arlington and Alexandria. National IQ will deliver year-round programming and notable initiatives, including innovation challenges, investor summits, product showcases, an international soft-landing program, and startup accelerators, all designed to drive economic and innovation outcomes.

National IQ is spearheaded by its Founding Partners Amazon, Northrop Grumman, SAIC, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Virginia Tech, Arlington Economic Development (AED), Alexandria Economic Development Partnership (AEDP), JBG SMITH, and the National Landing Business Improvement District, providing a neutral platform that accelerates public-private collaboration and the delivery of cutting-edge technology solutions. The partners marked the launch on February 11 with an event at the National Landing Experience Center, a modern and versatile meeting venue, attended by leaders across the innovation ecosystem, including representatives from the nearly 30 companies sponsoring National IQ. The event featured remarks from Michael Hauser, Managing Partner at SAIC Ventures and National IQ’s Board Chair and Acting President, as well as key partners, and a fireside chat with Dr. Alex Miller, Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Army, moderated by Laura Freeman, Deputy Director of the Virginia Tech National Security Institute.

“Since establishing HQ2, we’ve seen the power of bringing the right minds together in the right place,” said Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development Policy at Amazon. “National Innovation Quarter does exactly that in order to tackle some of our nation’s most complex challenges and work collaboratively to create breakthrough technologies. We are proud to be part of this new chapter with the creation of the National Innovation Quarter, a place where innovators across industry, academia, and government will come together to build the future.”

“Northrop Grumman is committed to ensuring the United States remains at the forefront of technological innovation,” said Greg Simer, Chief Technology Officer at Northrop Grumman. “As a founding member of the National Innovation Quarter, we’re joining forces with leaders from industry, academia and government to solve the most complex national security challenges of our time. Our investments in cutting-edge research and strategic partnerships underscore Northrop Grumman’s focus on developing transformative technologies and supporting economic growth.”

“We are proud to serve as a National IQ founding partner, which reflects our leading commitment to building the partnership ecosystem across public and commercial sectors to deliver mission-critical solutions for our government customers,” says Bob Ritchie, Chief Technology Officer at SAIC. “By collaborating with industry leaders and local partners, we aim to leverage our joint expertise to proactively accelerate the development of technologies that enhance national security, improve operational efficiency, and provide real-world impact for the missions we serve.”

A Strategic Platform for Innovation at a National Scale

Operating where Arlington and Alexandria meet, National IQ leverages a rare concentration of assets that continue to attract innovative companies and talent. These include proximity to federal decision-makers and global institutions, access to a highly educated workforce, and a rapidly growing mix of technology, housing, retail, hospitality, and cultural amenities that support inclusive economic growth.

National Landing, which includes Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard and spans Arlington and Alexandria, is a rapidly diversifying community, home to nearly 30,000 residents and growing with a median age of 34. The area offers unmatched connectivity with proximity to Reagan National Airport, four Metro stations, and nearly 20 urban parks, all within minutes of Washington, D.C.

“National Landing has become the region's most compelling location for companies that operate at the intersection of technology and national security, and National IQ further strengthens that competitive advantage," said Evan Regan-Levine, Chief Strategy Officer at JBG SMITH. “The fundamentals are exceptional: premier office space, diverse housing options, and a thriving retail and restaurant scene, all within walking distance of the Pentagon and Reagan National. This concentration of assets attracts the companies, talent, and capital that matter. National IQ gives structure to those connections and accelerates the momentum on the ground.”

“The launch of the National Innovation Quarter marks a significant milestone for Arlington and the entire National Landing corridor. This district is a cornerstone of our strategy to build a diverse, resilient economy that attracts the world's most innovative companies and creates high-quality jobs for our residents,” said Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. “By fostering a collaborative environment for entrepreneurs and industry leaders, we are ensuring that Arlington remains a premier global destination for technology and economic opportunity.”

“This is the future we envisioned when we attracted Virginia Tech to Alexandria and first established National Landing: a way to identify and amplify the strengths of this region and create a world-class innovation district, where government, industry, nonprofits, and academia can work as one,” said AEDP President and CEO Stephanie Landrum. “National IQ is a vital next step in bringing that vision to reality, cementing collaboration across jurisdictions and offering a tangible opportunity and clear next step for any organization in these fields.”

“National Landing has become one of the most dynamic innovation ecosystems in the country, and National IQ builds on that momentum,” said Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, President & CEO of the National Landing BID. “This initiative strengthens the National Capital Region’s ability to attract talent, support entrepreneurs and drive global impact. From Amazon HQ2 and Boeing’s relocation to the expansion of Technomics, Inc. and the arrival of Shield AI, National Landing has demonstrated its ability to foster innovation across economic cycles. National IQ represents the next evolution of that success.”

Through partnerships with Virginia Tech and technology leaders such as SAIC and Amazon, National IQ brings deep expertise in research, technology commercialization and workforce development. These partnerships strengthen the pipeline of talent, applied research and information sharing that fuels National Landing’s role as a national innovation hub.

“The launch of the National Innovation Quarter is an exciting endeavor that will strengthen the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole,” said Lance Collins, Vice President of Virginia Tech in the D.C. area. “We strive to be a destination for talent—top research faculty and graduate students—that desire real-world impact on global-scale problems. We are proud to join so many key partners in industry and government to enhance the entrepreneurial opportunities here in National Landing.”

"Cultivating thriving innovation ecosystems through public-private partnership is key to unleashing economic opportunity and impact throughout Virginia. VIPC is excited to help catalyze the launch of National Innovation Quarter as a Founding Partner and to accelerate Virginia’s growth through the power of collaboration and innovation,” said Joe Benevento, President and CEO of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation.

In addition to the Founding Partners, early sponsors of National IQ include Auterion, Bloomberg Industry Group, Consumer Technology Association, Gould Property Company / Hyatt, Regency Crystal City, Knobbe Martens, Leonid Capital, Nooks, Pillsbury, Silicon Valley Defense Group, and Technomics, among others.

About National Innovation Quarter (National IQ)

National Innovation Quarter (National IQ) is a multi-sector innovation district based in National Landing, spanning Arlington and Alexandria in Northern Virginia. By uniting mission-driven national security priorities with cutting-edge technology, National IQ advances solutions with global impact while driving sustained regional economic growth.

Created to strengthen the United States’ competitive edge, National IQ is forged at the nexus of government, industry, academia, and entrepreneurship. The initiative leverages National Landing’s existing innovation ecosystem, catalyzing cross-sector collaboration, delivering year-round programming and notable initiatives, and bolstering startups and emerging technologies.

National IQ is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, driven by its Founding Partners: Amazon, Northrop Grumman, SAIC, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Virginia Tech, Arlington Economic Development (AED), Alexandria Economic Development Partnership (AEDP), JBG SMITH, and the National Landing Business Improvement District, with additional support from sponsors and members.

