National Geographic Unveils Annual ‘Pictures of the Year’ Retrospective – Reveals Top 29 Photos Captured From Nat Geo Photographers in the Field in 2023

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Each year, National Geographic photographers canvass the globe to uncover stories that offer a new understanding of our world; and every day, National Geographic’s photo editors comb through their images, choosing those that not only tell a story but also “compel the eye and inspire the heart,” according to National Geographic Editor-in-Chief Nathan Lump.





This year, from more than 2.1 million images created by more than 160 National Geographic photographers working across every continent, 29 were selected for PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2023, the brand’s annual retrospective of the best and most compelling stills captured by their photographers in the field.

“These are images that aren’t just striking—they tell a story and reveal something that makes you see and understand the world in a new way,” Lump said.

From venomous sea kraits in Palau to monarchs wintering in Mexico, PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2023 takes audiences behind these rarely seen subjects and rarely felt moments. The result is a curated collection that’s designed to incite curiosity and inspire a greater understanding of our world.

This year’s online edition also features a series of tips from top National Geographic photographers to help audiences take better pictures, including wildlife, portrait, nighttime and underwater photographs. PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2023 is available online now and on print newsstands.

