National Geographic Magazine Showcases NanoString’s Spatial Biology Technology to Examine Cell Death in Alzheimer’s Disease

A special-interest magazine from National Geographic called Anti-Inflammation, available on newsstands this week, spotlights the role of inflammation on health and disease. The article, “How to Slow Down the March of Time,” features research on senescent “zombie” cells from the lab of Dr. Miranda Orr, associate professor of Gerontology and Geriatric Medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and a research scientist at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC.

“Our work focuses on understanding how and why the risk of neurodegenerative diseases increases with advanced age. We discovered that senescent cells, which accumulate with aging, contribute to brain diseases including Alzheimer’s. In clinical trials, we are examining potential therapeutic interventions that clear these toxic cells in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The visualizations and data achieved with the CosMx SMI instrument provide unprecedented subcellular information across brain regions impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. The technology allows us to characterize these cells and search for new therapeutic targets to clear them, a vital aspect of our progress,” said Dr. Orr.

Senescent cells are those cells that have stopped dividing but remain active and can release substances believed to cause inflammation and damage to nearby healthy cells. Previous research by Orr’s lab identified that the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease have more senescent cells than healthy people.

“Imagery is an integral part of storytelling at National Geographic. By using these amazing images to help explain the science behind inflammation, we hope to generate more awareness of the promising research on how inflammation affects brain health, a major global health concern,” said Lori Cuthbert, senior editor at National Geographic Magazine.

“It’s tremendously motivating to all of us at NanoString to see CosMx SMI images contribute to the public’s understanding of inflammation and its role in disease. Few publications offer the expansive access to science that National Geographic offers its readers, and we are pleased to see this groundbreaking research with CosMx SMI highlighted in the magazine,” added Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString.

