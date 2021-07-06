National Funding, Inc. Hires CTO and VP Data Science to Drive Next Phase of Growth

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–In continuing with its strategic commitment towards substantial investment in technology and data science, National Funding is pleased to announce the hiring of two new leaders to drive their next phase of growth and innovation: Benjamin Flowers, Chief Technology Officer, and Luca Marseglia, Ph.D., Vice President Data Science.

Before joining National Funding, Flowers, a seasoned software engineering leader with experience in a wide variety of verticals, was Vice President of Engineering at MediKeeper, Inc. He led the technical effort to rearchitect product and delivery platforms, introducing productivity and velocity metrics to support the transition to a data-driven agile process. As National Funding’s CTO, Flowers will spearhead the initiative to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to enhance existing models and develop new modeling throughout all business functions–driving efficiency gains and improving program effectiveness and allowing for product innovation.

“As we exit challenging times for small businesses, we’re excited about leveraging technology to discover new opportunities for helping businesses launch a new phase of success,” said Benjamin Flowers.

Marseglia, a renowned data science thought leader, brings a blend of knowledge and experience from academia, public and private sectors, including Fortune 500 companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Quantum Computing from the University of Bristol (UK), and he is an MIT Postdoctoral Associate. Marseglia most recently served as Senior Vice President at Bank of America, where he provided AI solutions for banking involving Natural Language Processing and prediction models. As National Funding VP, Marseglia will lead a data science group to manage business intelligence and produce AI and machine learning solutions that will continue to elevate modeling.

“The impact of AI and analytics on businesses that have adopted them is powerful,” said Luca Marseglia. “National Funding intends to be a major participant in this evolution, by utilizing AI techniques, methods, and algorithms to provide better products tailored to our customers’ needs.”

National Funding foresees AI significantly facilitating underwriting opportunities for funding small business growth.

“We continue to evolve into a technology-driven organization with strategic investments in our people and platforms,” said Joe Gaudio, President National Funding. “These two dynamic leaders add to our collaborative environment that drives results for businesses nationwide.”

