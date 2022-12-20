Nate V. Rackiewicz Joins Reset Digital as Chief Data Officer

Rackiewicz most recently served as Chief Data Officer for Gannett and is recognized globally for his 20+ years of Data Science, Analytics, and Engineering Leadership across media verticals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reset Digital, today announced the appointment of Nate V. Rackiewicz as Chief Data Officer, a newly-created role overseeing the company’s vision, strategy, and execution of data, analytics, and science across the neuroprogrammatic leader’s business.

Reset Digital’s NeuroprogrammaticTM advertising platform is a first-of-its-kind programmatic platform that allows brands to engage omnichannel audiences based on what motivates them as people versus targets and gives brands and publishers much broader and deeper audience reach across all communities, including underrepresented audiences they could not reach in the past. Its partners include L’Oreal, GM, P&G, Verizon, the world’s largest agencies, including IPG and GroupM, and the most diverse mix of publishers available today.

“It’s a serendipitous win for all that Nate decided to join at a time when demand for our platform and offerings is spiking because the superior outcomes our clients count on us for are grounded in innovation and world-class data science and analytics leadership. Nate brings that to the table in spades. He is a true MVP and sets a very high bar when it comes to ethics and acumen as well. We are all excited to learn and collaborate with Nate as he taps into his talents to drive massive wins for everyone we serve,” says Charles Cantu, CEO/Founder of Reset Digital.

Over the course of Rackiewicz’s career, he’s held some of the most prestigious data, analytics, and data science roles in the media world. He most recently served as Chief Data Officer for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), overseeing the company’s vision, strategy, and execution of data, analytics, and science across all business units. In a first for Gannett, Rackiewicz led a global team that implemented the company’s enterprise-wide customer identity, data, and growth analytics as well as data science and modeling capabilities. Rackiewicz joined Gannett from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), where he served as Head of Analytics, building a global data science and advanced analytics center of excellence and creating a competitive intelligence platform to drive increased revenue for the leading video game publisher successfully. Earlier in his career, Rackiewicz served long tenures across A+E Networks and HBO. At HBO, he held multiple leadership roles, most recently as SVP of Program Planning Operations & Analytics. He was responsible for pioneering their software development outsourcing program, re-architecting media supply chain technologies to launch HBO GO, and ultimately expanding it into HBO NOW which generated over 1 million subscribers and over $180 million of revenue in a year. He was Vice President of Consumer Data and Analytics for A+E Networks, where he established a center of excellence for consumer-focused data science and advanced analytics, as well as analyzed over 40,000 industry-wide cable episodic airings to create data-informed solutions across the network’s advertising sales, marketing, programming, and distribution divisions.

Across the top roles, Rackiewicz was routinely recognized for his ability to lead expansive intelligence ecosystems, his experience building and executing revenue-generating data science solutions, and his ability to transform data into solutions that drive business for publishers seeking to engage their coveted audiences.

Rackiewicz and Cantu believe that Reset Digital is exactly where he should be leading next and that others will follow him.

“What Reset Digital is doing is game-changing and long overdue and I am so excited to help lead it forward,” said Rackiewicz. “The last twenty years of programmatic advertising ultimately sold out everyone in the equation and lost the trust of publishers, brands, consumers, and investors. Reset Digital brings the right approach, benefits all stakeholders, and drives the types of inclusive-effective outcomes that advertisers, publishers and our multicultural world deserves. I could not be more excited to apply my expertise to get the power of neuroprogrammatic into the hands of every organization that needs it.”

Rackiewicz joined the team on Monday and reports directly to Cantu.

