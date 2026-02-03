NASCAR Champion Jesse Love Steps Onto the Super Bowl Stage With Samsara

Super Bowl commercial and 2026 partnership with Richard Childress Racing put coaching at the center of elite performance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SuperBowlLX--The Super Bowl is about big moments. Samsara is about making big moments happen.

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced it will debut a Super Bowl LX commercial featuring Jesse Love, the defending 2025 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion. It centers on a simple idea: elite performance is a team sport.

The commercial, which will air February 8, 2026, is built on the premise that “even champions need a coach,” linking the racetrack to real-world performance that is shaped by constant preparation, feedback, and fine-tuning.

Alongside the Super Bowl campaign, Samsara announced it will continue its partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Jesse Love for the third straight year. The company is a multi-race primary sponsor of the No. 2 Chevrolet for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, beginning with the February 21, 2026, race at EchoPark Speedway in Georgia.

“My first Super Bowl commercial is a big milestone, but I love that this focuses on the grind, not just the finish line,” Love said. “In racing, you don’t just show up and win—you’re constantly looking at data and getting coached to find an edge. It’s the same for the people in the real world who deliver our goods and services. We all want to be our best every time we’re behind the wheel, and Samsara shows what it takes to get there.”

Love, the youngest champion in NASCAR history, represents the next generation of competitors shaped by a tech-forward approach to performance where data, real-time feedback, and coaching are part of everyday execution. That same approach underpins the Samsara platform, which is designed to help organizations prepare for high-stakes moments by improving performance long before those moments occur.

To bring the commercial’s message to life, Samsara is offering fans the chance to win a VIP race day experience for two at Talladega, featuring exclusive access and a personal meet-and-greet with Love. Through the “Road to Talladega Contest,” eligible U.S. residents can earn entries by testing their knowledge about the road.*

The campaign sets the stage for additional Samsara announcements surrounding the game, underscoring how modern coaching and real-time feedback are reshaping performance on the road and beyond.

“Jesse is a powerful representative for Samsara in that he operates in an environment where feedback can’t be delayed and decisions can’t wait,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “That’s the same reality our customers face every day, and it’s exactly why we’re building technology that delivers coaching and context in real time, not after the fact.”

Follow campaign updates at RoadtoTalladega.com.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

