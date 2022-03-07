Home Business Wire NantHealth to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
NantHealth to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2:50 p.m. ET, 11:50 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the NantHealth corporate website.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

Investor Contact:

Robert Jaffe

424.288.4098

rjaffe@rjaffeco.com

