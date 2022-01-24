Nanotronics to Present and Exhibit at Photonics West 2022

Nanotronics will present and provide live demonstrations of its automated optical inspection systems

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, January 24th, 2022, Nanotronics, the inventor of a platform that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imaging for industrial inspection, will present and provide live demonstrations of its automated optical inspection systems at SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, for Photonics West, held in the Moscone Center.

The presentation, given by Nanotronics co-founder and CEO, Dr. Matthew Putman, will discuss and evaluate artificial intelligence process improvements for gallium oxide, a wide bandgap material which requires innovative methods to reduce defect density in the production process. “The potential for gallium oxide is enormous,” says Matthew Putman, “Gallium oxide as a material, has extremely favorable properties which make it an ideal material used for space-based applications such as climate modeling.”

The presentation will take place on Monday, January 24th, 2022, at 4:45 PM PST in room 151.

Nanotronics will also exhibit various products within its suite of automated optical inspection system including the nSpec LS, nSpec PS, and nSpec Macro systems starting January 25th and through the conference end, January 27th. As the photonics field continues to evolve, so do Nanotronics’ nSpec systems which are used at various stages of the production process to increase yield, reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration.

Nanotronics will be exhibiting at Booth #1438 and will be presenting live demonstrations of the systems.

About Nanotronics

Nanotronics is an advanced machines and intelligence company that helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors solve for the unique inspection and process control challenges of precision manufacturing.

A leading developer of optical inspection tools for the semiconductor industry, Nanotronics uses hardware and software to provide industrial-scale, high-throughput, super imaging systems. Deployed across fifteen countries and industry agnostic, Nanotronics works with leading-edge companies, from aerospace, to electronics, to healthcare, to drive up yield, reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration, while eliminating laborious manual inspections.

To learn more visit https://nanotronics.co.

