NanoTech Materials Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2024 for its Insulative Ceramic Particle Technology

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NanoTech Materials Inc., a leading provider of environmentally adaptive materials, has been named to TIME’s prestigious list of the Best Inventions of 2024 for its Insulative Ceramic Particle™ (ICP) technology. Listed in the manufacturing and materials category, this innovative material, integrated into NanoTech’s portfolio of thermal coatings including, Cool Roof Coat, Insulative Coat, and Wildfire Shield, addresses two of today’s most pressing challenges—energy efficiency and fire resistance—providing transformative solutions for commercial and critical infrastructure.





Each year, TIME evaluates global innovations that push boundaries and solve complex issues with significant impact, focusing on originality, efficacy, ambition, and transformative potential. “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible,” TIME’s editors wrote.

“Being named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 is a tremendous honor and further acknowledges NanoTech’s critical role in adaptive materials to meet the demands of a warming planet and heightened wildfire risks,” said Mike Francis, CEO and co-founder of NanoTech Materials. “Our patented Insulative Ceramic Particle technology was developed to tackle critical gaps in energy use and climate impact by addressing needs from commercial facilities to vulnerable communities in wildfire zones.”

NanoTech’s ICP technology, at the core of Cool Roof Coat, minimizes heat transfer to dramatically lower indoor temperatures, reduce HVAC demands, and achieve energy savings of up to 50% compared to traditional roofing materials. The coating reflects sunlight and increases heat resistance, significantly dropping internal building temperature and reducing scope 2 CO2 emissions associated with the HVAC.

Additionally, NanoTech’s Wildfire Shield, fortified with ICP, protects open-air infrastructure with a fire resistance threshold of up to 1,800°C. Unlike standard fire-resistant materials, it produces no smoke or volatile organic compounds, enhancing safety and protecting critical infrastructure from catastrophic fire damage.

To explore TIME’s complete list of the Best Inventions of 2024, click here.

About NanoTech Materials Inc.

NanoTech Materials, Inc. has revolutionized the science of heat control by integrating its novel patented Insulative Ceramic Particle into common building materials, coatings, and substrates, giving them uncommon heat conservation, rejection, or containment properties. Built on a proven innovation in the hard sciences, the Company is positioned at the intersection of high-impact sustainability, simplicity, and unprecedented value.

