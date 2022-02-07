NanoString to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 operating results after the close of the market on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Company management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET to discuss those results and provide a business update.

Investors and other interested parties should register for the conference call in advance by visiting https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9930/nanostring-fourth-quarter-2021-operating-results/. Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent that includes dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the call but to ensure connection for the full call, registration in advance is recommended.

The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available at the Investor Relations website: nanostring.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning March 1, 2022 at 7:30pm ET through midnight on March 10, 2022. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and reference Conference ID: 709416. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for one year following the completion of the call.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,200 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in approximately 90 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in the second half of 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

