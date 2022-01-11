NanoString Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rules

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today reported, as required by Nasdaq Stock Market Rules, an equity inducement award to John D. Gerace, the Company’s new Chief Commercial Officer.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), NanoString’s Compensation Committee approved the grant of the following equity award to Mr. Gerace as a material inducement to Mr. Gerace entering into employment with NanoString: effective as of the date his employment with NanoString began, an award of 62,829 restricted stock units, or the RSUs. Mr. Gerace’s employment with the company began on January 6, 2022, or the Start Date.

One-third of the RSUs vest on the first market trading day on or following the first anniversary of the Start Date and one-third of the RSUs vest annually each year on the first market trading day on or after the second and third anniversaries of the Start Date, subject to Mr. Gerace’s continued service through each such date. In addition, if there is a change in control and if upon or during the 12 months after such change in control, Mr. Gerace’s employment is terminated either (i) by the Company without cause or (ii) by him for good reason, 100% of the unvested RSUs will become fully vested as of the termination of his employment.

The inducement RSU award was made outside of NanoString’s current equity plan, under NanoString’s 2018 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related award agreement, but will be subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in NanoString’s 2013 Equity Incentive Plan, or the 2013 Plan. However, the 2013 Plan permits certain exchange programs (including repricings) without stockholder approval, while the inducement plan requires stockholder approval for such exchange programs.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,200 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 90 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, CosMx and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Contacts

Doug Farrell



Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



dfarrell@nanostring.com

Phone: 206-602-1768