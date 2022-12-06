NanoString Begins Commercial Shipments of CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager and AtoMx Spatial Informatics Platform

Products Represent the Highest Plex In Situ Imager and the First Cloud-Based Data Analysis Suite for Spatial Biology

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the first commercial shipment of the CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) and the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform (SIP).

CosMx SMI enables high-resolution imaging of more than 1,000 RNA and over 64 protein analytes within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. The CosMx instrument allows researchers to visualize and quantify gene and protein expression at single cell and subcellular resolutions within both fresh frozen and formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. Using a multi-modality approach including protein imaging, CosMx SMI delivers best-in-class cell segmentation. With high-plex in situ analysis, researchers can perform cell typing, cell state, functional, and cell-cell interaction analyses in a single experiment.

The CosMx SMI serves scientists across the continuum of research using a tunable workflow that can prioritize either unbiased whole-slide imaging at high-plex for discovery or high-throughput biology-driven analysis for translational research. Researchers can choose from a wide variety of CosMx assays, including pre-defined panels, pre-defined panels combined with custom content, or fully customized assays supporting any species.

The AtoMx SIP is the first cloud-based informatics platform to provide the secure, scalable storage and analysis that spatial biology researchers need to drive their workflow from study design to peer-reviewed publication. AtoMx SIP is compatible with both the CosMx SMI platform and the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), and stores data in a flexible ‘data lakehouse’ structure which can be readily examined using artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches. A cloud-based platform obviates the need for laboratories to invest in their own costly informatics infrastructure and reduces spatial biology analysis compute times from days to hours. Users have the flexibility to apply a pre-defined data analysis pipeline, to customize these pipelines using their own code, and to access open-source tools developed by the bio-informatics community.

“Over the next several years, scientists will apply our portfolio of spatial biology platforms to understand how cells behave in tissue and to re-write the fundamentals of biology described in our textbooks,” said Joe Beechem, chief scientific officer, NanoString Technologies. “The CosMx SMI is ideally suited to explore the ‘private lives’ of single cells, how they are organized into ‘neighborhoods’ within tissue, and how they communicate with nearby cells. The GeoMx DSP provides the control and throughput required to profile cellular ‘neighborhoods’ across numerous different tissues. The AtoMx SIP provides a tool for researchers to make sense of the rich datasets generated by both platforms.”

The CosMx SMI and AtoMx SIP join the company’s industry-leading spatial analysis tools portfolio, which includes the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP). The GeoMx DSP is a fully automated spatial profiler allowing multi-cellular analysis of whole transcriptomes for both human and mouse applications, and custom assays for other species. As of September 30, 2022, leading researchers worldwide have ordered more than 475 of the company’s spatial biology instruments.

To learn more about NanoString’s CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, visit www.nanostring.com/CosMx

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in more than 160 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,000 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, CosMx, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Contacts

Doug Farrell



Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



dfarrell@nanostring.com

Phone: 206-602-1768