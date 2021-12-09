Nanomix Announces UK MHRA Registration for New Point of Care System

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nanomix Corporation (OTC: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced confirmation of registration from the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the United Kingdom for the Nanomix eLab system and the S1 Panel Cartridge.

The Nanomix eLab analyzer with S1 Panel Cartridge provides multiple host-response biomarker results that can assist healthcare providers in diagnosing and treating patients with critical infections, including sepsis.

“This registration is an important step in accelerating the introduction and availability of Nanomix products to markets and patients throughout the United Kingdom. The S1 Panel provides multiple test results from a single patient sample and a single cartridge in less than 11 minutes. Timely diagnostics, by the bedside, are targeted to improve treatment and transition of care decisions in both Point-of-Care and Hospital settings,” commented John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanomix.

About the Nanomix eLab system

The Nanomix eLab is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system. The Nanomix eLab offers the benefits of results in minutes, low cost, and portability while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing.

About the Nanomix eLab S1 Panel Cartridge

The Nanomix eLab S1 Panel Cartridge is a wholly contained, disposable cartridge technology containing reagents and biosensors that provide quantitative measurement of two biomarkers, C-reactive protein (CRP) and Procalcitonin (PCT) and the metabolite Lactate (LAC), each of which may be used in the evaluation of critical infections. The product provides sample-to-answer results that can be used by healthcare providers to aid decision making on antibiotic therapy for patients with suspected or confirmed sepsis and/or suspected or confirmed lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) defined as community acquired pneumonia (CAP) acute bronchitis, and acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) in an inpatient setting or Emergency Department.

The Nanomix eLab S1 Panel Cartridge has received CE Mark and MHRA Registration.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix is the leader in the development of mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanomix eLab platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, with the goal to enable faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assay addresses the critical need for faster diagnosis of critical infections. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nanomix eLab is a registered trademark.

