NANOBIOTIX to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the “Company“), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that Laurent Levy, co-founder and chairman of the executive board, and Bart Van Rhijn, chief financial officer, will participate in the following conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, May 23 rd , 2022

, 2022 Time: 10:45 AM ET

Location: New York, New York, USA

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 25 th , 2022

, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM ET

Location: Virtual and Miami, Florida, USA

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay will be available on the Nanobiotix website within 48 hours after each event. The Company’s corporate presentation can be downloaded here.

About NANOBIOTIX



Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States), France, Spain, and Germany.

Nanobiotix has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate– NBTXR3 —which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

