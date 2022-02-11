Home Business Wire Nanobiotix: Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company’s Share...
Business Wire

Nanobiotix: Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company’s Share Capital

di Business Wire

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority)

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Nanobiotix (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX):

Market: Euronext Paris / Nasdaq

Euronext Compartment: B

ISIN code: FR0011341205

Nasdaq: NBTX

Bloomberg: NANO:FP

Reuters: NANO.PA

Website: www.nanobiotix.com

Date

Number of Shares

Outstanding

 

Total number of voting rights

Total voting rights,

gross (1)

 

Total voting rights,

net (2)

January 31, 2021

 

34,825,872

36,003,389

35,990,682

(1) The total number of gross (or “theoretical”) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007.

***

About NANOBIOTIX: http://www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity.

The company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life. Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States), France, Spain, Switzerland, and Germany. Nanobiotix has been listed on Euronext: Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

The company’s resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate–NBTXR3—which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at http://www.nanobiotix.comor follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix Communications
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835

contact@nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix Investor Relations
Kate McNeil
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 (609) 678-7388

investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations

France – Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain

+ 33 (0) 6 64 79 97 51

plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

US – Porter Novelli
Dan Childs

+1 (781) 888-5106

dan.childs@porternovelli.com

Articoli correlati

Vocera Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCRA #earnings--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today...
Continua a leggere

Eventbrite Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $59.6 million, up 124% from the fourth quarter of 2020 Paid ticket volume of 22.1 million doubles year...
Continua a leggere

Hippo to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 10, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Vocera Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire