Nacha’s Payments Innovation Alliance Announces 2026-2027 Advisory Committee

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2026-2027 Payments Innovation Alliance Advisory Committee is now official. Payments Innovation Alliance Participating Members have been elected to the five committees which, combined, form the Advisory Committee.

“I am excited to have our new leadership helping to chart the course of the Alliance,” said Jennifer West, AAP, AFPP, APRP, Nacha Senior Director, Payments Innovation Alliance, Education and Accreditation. “These talented professionals will create a direction for the Alliance representative of all our members. I am looking forward to working with them and seeing all the wonderful things they will come up with.”

Elections are held every two years for the Business Payments Advisory Committee, the Consumer Payments Advisory Committee, the Emerging Payments Advisory Committee, the Global Payments Advisory Committee, and the Risk, Security, and Regulatory Payments Advisory Committee.

“We are extremely grateful to the talented folks who volunteer their time to be part of the leadership, benefitting not only the Alliance, but the entire payments industry,” said West.

As a membership organization, Nacha’s Payments Innovation Alliance brings together diverse, global stakeholders to grow and advance future payment trends, collaborate, and provide solutions. Visit the Nacha Payments Innovation Alliance website to discover more about what the Alliance does and ways to get involved with fellow payments industry leaders.

The Payments Innovation Alliance Leadership Team for 2026-2027:

Business Payments Advisory Committee: George Bassous, Affirmative Technologies; Jennifer Blevins, AAP, NCP, Wespay; Andrew Bubbs, AAP, Fiserv; Danielle DiMaio, AAP, APRP, SouthState Bank; Nanci McKenzie, AAP, APRP, JM, Capital One; Stephen Shipley, J.P. Morgan.

Consumer Payments Advisory Committee: Mark Barfield, AT&T; Michele Barlow, AAP, AFPP, APRP, NCP, PaymentsFirst; Nell Campbell-Drake, AAP, Federal Reserve Financial Services; Lawrence Fatima, AAP, AFPP, Wells Fargo; Jill Hoffman, Plaid Inc.; Angela Nielsen, AAP, APRP, CPP, Nelnet Business Services; Lawrence Popescu, AAP, J.P. Morgan; Debbie Smart, AFPP, CTP, NCP, Q2.

Emerging Payments Advisory Committee: Chris Colson, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Brian Dao, AAP, VP, EPCOR; Matt Freeman, Navy Federal Credit Union; Sunil Landge, IBM; Adam Maarec, Ballard Spahr LLP; Prerana Mehta, J.P. Morgan.

Global Payments Advisory Committee: Lynda Drzyzga, APRP, SouthState Bank; R. Andrew Gómez, Paylume; Jane Hennessy, Finzly; Steve Kenneally, AAP, American Bankers Association; Orlando Santos, OSConsulting; Miriam Sheril, AFPP, Form3.

Risk, Security, & Regulatory Payments Advisory Committee: Joseph Casali, AAP, AFPP, APRP, MBA, NEACH; Matt Luzadder, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP; Brent Phillips, AAP, APRP, CTP, Cadence Bank; Matthew Wade, AAP, APRP, CPA, EPCOR; Jane Wallace, AAP, Wallace Consulting; Ryan Wilhelm, AAP, APRP, Capital One.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

