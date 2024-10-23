N-able Named a Great Tech Place to Work By NC TECH

The company is a proud member of the association with a mission to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced it has been selected as a Great Tech Place to Work winner by NC Tech.









The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina’s only statewide technology awards program, recognizing companies and individuals who have demonstrated growth, innovation and leadership. For more information on the selection process, categories, finalists, winners and the awards gala, visit www.nctech.org/awards.

“N-able’s extraordinary company culture starts with and is the result of our N-ablites,” said Kathleen Pai, Chief People Officer at N-able. “We’re honored to be recognized as a Great Tech Place to Work for creating an environment that allows people to reach their full potential, which we believe ultimately drives business success.”

With N-ablites from nearly 15 countries, N-able prioritizes Diversity, Equality, and Belonging (DEB) by promoting inclusivity through employee-driven, company-sponsored Communities of Interest, places an emphasis on professional growth through robust career development opportunities, offers uniquely designed onboarding programs like N-ablite N-tegration, and supports N-ablite wellness through a comprehensive strategy focused on overall well-being. These are just a few highlights contributing to a great work environment, and as we leverage our values – N-rich Lives, N-spire Others, and N-joy the Journey – to guide our work, N-able will continue to thrive as a great workplace in the tech industry.

“Since 1995, the NC Tech Awards has honored excellence and innovation throughout North Carolina, representing the best and brightest,” said Brooks Raiford, president and CEO of NC TECH. “As a winner, N-able has distinguished itself as a peer-leader and we are proud to recognize them as a 2024 NC Tech Awards winner.”

To learn more about joining the N-able team, please visit the N-able careers page.

About NC TECH

The North Carolina Technology Association has a mission to foster growth and innovation in North Carolina’s technology sector, by providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH’s membership includes 700 member companies, organizations, and institutions employing more than 250,000 workers in North Carolina. The organization works to achieve its mission through four key pillars: professional networks, government affairs, talent development, and sector promotion. For more information, visit https://www.nctech.org/.

