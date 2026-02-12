N-able Empower 2026 to Take Place in Fort Lauderdale

The annual conference returns this April to dive deep into business resilience

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global cybersecurity company delivering business resilience, today announced Empower 2026 will take place in Fort Lauderdale from April 13-15, 2026, at the Omni Hotel.

As AI continues to fuel stronger and smarter attacks, building business resilience is an ongoing process. This event will shine a spotlight on what’s working, what’s falling short, and what’s on the horizon in cybersecurity. Over three dynamic days, technology leaders, security professionals, and industry innovators will come together for immersive learning, candid peer insights, and forward‑thinking conversations that will shape the next chapter of business resilience.

“Empower has always been where the industry's most forward-thinking MSPs and security leaders come to challenge assumptions and sharpen their edge,” said Vikram Ramesh, Chief Marketing Officer at N‑able. “This year, we're equipping attendees to lead the shift from reactive security to business resilience, with strategies they can act on immediately.”

The 2026 keynotes will feature two industry thought leaders:

Tiffani Bova is a globally recognized thought leader on growth and innovation. Forbes says she “reshapes our perception of growth” and with nearly 30 years of experience spanning both industry and research, she brings a rare blend of practitioner and academic insight. Her career includes senior leadership roles at Salesforce and Gartner, and she is also the author of two Wall Street Journal bestselling books, GrowthIQ and The Experience Mindset . Today, Tiffani leads the research and strategy organization at The Futurum Group.

is a globally recognized thought leader on growth and innovation. Forbes says she “reshapes our perception of growth” and with nearly 30 years of experience spanning both industry and research, she brings a rare blend of practitioner and academic insight. Her career includes senior leadership roles at Salesforce and Gartner, and she is also the author of two Wall Street Journal bestselling books, and . Today, Tiffani leads the research and strategy organization at The Futurum Group. Fernando Montenegro is Vice President and Practice Lead for Cybersecurity & Resilience at The Futurum Group, where he drives the development and execution of the firm’s cybersecurity research agenda. In his role, Fernando focuses on the most pressing challenges facing modern security leaders, including the integration of AI into security operations, the complexities of expanding attack surfaces, and the evolution of cybersecurity architectures toward more coherent, platform-centric approaches. Before joining Futurum, Fernando held senior research roles at Omdia, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and 451 Research.

“Empower is an event I have circled on my calendar every year, and I don’t let the event location stop us from attending. It’s worth every penny,” said Ted Clouser, CEO at PCA Technology Solutions. “From the amount of knowledge gained, to the long-term friendships we’ve established, it’s been a game changer for our business.”

The Empower 2026 agenda includes:

Expanded technical and business tracks designed to help improve AI and security outcomes.

Deeper product and roadmap sessions with experts across Unified Endpoint Management, Data Protection, and Security Operations.

Management, Data Protection, and Security Operations. Interactive workshops and hands-on learning experiences, focused on collaboration and practical takeaways.

and practical takeaways. Enhanced networking opportunities that bring the channel and N-able team together to share and learn from each other.

Registration for Empower 2026 is now open, and the full event agenda is available online. Secure your spot today and explore everything the N‑able team will bring to Fort Lauderdale in April.

About N-able

N-able protects businesses from evolving cyberthreats. Our AI powered cybersecurity platform delivers business resilience to more than 500,000 organizations worldwide, leveraging advanced end-to-end capabilities, simplified workflows, market-leading integrations, and flexible deployment options to improve efficiency and drive critical security outcomes. Our partner-first approach pairs our technology with experts, training, and peer-led events that empower customers to be secure, resilient, and successful. n-able.com

© 2026 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Company

Karla Walls

Karla.walls@n-able.com