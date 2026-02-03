N-able Channel Leaders Included in CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs List

David Weeks has been named to its exclusive 2026 list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company delivering an end-to-end cyber resilience platform, revealed today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named three members of its global channel leadership team to the 2026 Channel Chiefs list.

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

The N-able 2026 Channel Chiefs include:

Frank Colletti, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer

David Weeks, Vice President, Partner Experience

Sandra O’Connell, Senior Director of International Partner Success

“It’s an honor to recognize these remarkable N‑ablites whose dedication continues to elevate customer success,” said John Pagliuca, CEO, N‑able. “Their achievements reflect our commitment to strengthening business resilience across the IT community. Congratulations to Frank, Sandra, and David. We are energized by what we will accomplish together in 2026.”

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning February 2, at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About N-able

At N‑able, our mission is to protect businesses against evolving cyberthreats with an end-to-end cyber resilience platform to manage, secure, and recover. Our scalable technology infrastructure includes AI-powered capabilities, market-leading third-party integrations, and the flexibility to employ technologies of choice—to transform workflows and deliver critical security outcomes. Our partner-first approach combines our products with experts, training, and peer-led events that empower our customers to be secure, resilient, and successful. n-able.com

© 2026 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Award

Mary Katherine Revels

marykatherine.revels@n-able.com