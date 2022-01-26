Home Business Wire MyWoundDoctor Announces Steve Janicak as CEO
MyWoundDoctor Announces Steve Janicak as CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#telehealthMyWoundDoctor, a leader in providing integrated telehealth wound care clinical services, announced the appointment of Steve Janicak as Chief Executive Officer. Janicak is an industry veteran poised to help MyWoundDoctor better serve its clients and the more than 8 million Americans treated for chronic wounds each year.

“Steve has been a tireless champion for growth in the companies he’s worked for, and he’s always served populations in need of higher-quality health care solutions,” said John Chadwick, lead director for MyWoundDoctor and founder and partner of Claritas Capital. “We couldn’t have found a better fit for MyWoundDoctor as we work to revolutionize the delivery of wound care support.”

The cost of wound care in the U.S. exceeds $60 billion annually. In far too many cases, inappropriate care leads to extended hospital stays, amputations and other complications, including loss of life. MyWoundDoctor is at the forefront of on-demand, virtual wound care support that is convenient and less costly, while also improving the quality of care patients receive. The need for the solutions provided by MyWoundDoctor has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic as the use of telehealth has skyrocketed, and health care staffing shortages have been exacerbated.

“MyWoundDoctor is the leader in providing virtual wound care at the moment when these services are needed more than ever,” said Janicak. “We have the tools and experience to expand into new market segments, and I’m excited to take the company to the next level.”

Prior to joining MyWoundDoctor, Janicak was the President, Healthcare Division, for Tivity Health, a public company providing health and vitality solutions to commercial and Medicare Advantage Health Plans. He also served in senior management roles at CareCentrix, IPG and MedSolutions (now eviCore healthcare).

About MyWoundDoctor

MyWoundDoctor supports physicians, hospitals, health plans and patients with integrated, cost-reducing telehealth wound care clinical services. Offering simple mobile imaging of wounds and expert wound care advice, MyWoundDoctor provides patients with personalized care at an affordable cost through certified nurses and physicians who specialize in wound care.

Contacts

Katie Burkett

info@mywoundcare.com

