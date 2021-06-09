Mytheresa Partners With Vestiaire Collective to Introduce a Unique Resale Service Dedicated to Mytheresa’s High-end Luxury Customers to Reinforce the Shift to Circularity as Part of the Fashion Ecosystem

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa is delighted to announce a partnership with leading global app for desirable pre-loved fashion Vestiaire Collective. The partnership of industry leaders aims to drive the fashion industry’s shift towards more sustainable practices by introducing a resale service dedicated to Mytheresa’s high-end luxury customers.





Mytheresa’s top clients will be invited to participate in the program. They can participate in a simple and efficient way via a dedicated web interface where after uploading the required information, customers will be directly informed of a price quote for their pre-loved treasure. Once the item has arrived at Vestiaire Collective and has undergone quality and authentication checks, Mytheresa customers will receive immediate payment in the form of a Mytheresa store credit. A dedicated Mytheresa X Vestiaire Collective team will support the customers throughout their journey with personal assistance. Items sold by Mytheresa clients will be available to purchase worldwide on Vestiaire Collective.

In the initial phase the items eligible for resale are handbags from a set list of approx. 20 luxury designer brands and for customers in Europe. However, both Mytheresa and Vestiaire Collective are committed to roll out the service to more Mytheresa customers as well as for all product categories including ready-to-wear and a wider list of luxury brands before the end of 2021. This initiative marks the first time that a multi-brand luxury platform embraces designer resale in a comprehensive way to reinforce the shift to circularity as part of the fashion ecosystem.

Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa says “We are excited to be entering this unique and innovative partnership with Vestiaire Collective. We are confident that with this unique service we are providing a real benefit to our customers giving their beautiful designer pieces a second life. It further allows us to help drive change in the fashion industry by incorporating circularity into our business model. We see a huge potential for the program and can’t wait to extend it to more customers, categories and markets in the next months.”

Fanny Moizant, President and Co-Founder of Vestiaire Collective says: “We’re thrilled to partner with Mytheresa to showcase our service and our passion for circularity. We’re also excited to see this unique initiative extend to a digital luxury platform, and we can’t wait to see how their loyal customers respond to it! We’re going to keep amplifying the voice of resale as a crucial part of achieving a more sustainable fashion system. And we’ll continue partnering and fighting side-by-side with brands and retailers, encouraging their customers to embrace circular fashion by reselling pieces they no longer wear.”

The designer resale program will be live for selected Mytheresa top clients starting on June 9th, 2021.

ABOUT VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE

Vestiaire Collective is the leading global app for desirable pre-loved fashion. It is dedicated to transforming the fashion industry for a more sustainable future by promoting the circular fashion movement as an alternative to overproduction and overconsumption and the wasteful practices of the fashion industry. It provides its fashion activist community with inspiration, tools and features to lead the change as they sell and buy unique pre-loved pieces from each other’s wardrobes. The platform is unique thanks to its highly engaged activist community and its rare, desirable inventory of 3 million items that includes 550,000 new listings every month. Launched in Paris in 2009, Vestiaire Collective has offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and a tech hub in Berlin. Find out more by downloading the app, visiting vestiairecollective.com and following @vestiaireco on Instagram.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

