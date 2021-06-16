Home Business Wire Myomo to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2021
Business Wire

Myomo to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2021

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul R. Gudonis, Chief Executive Officer, and David Henry, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview of the company at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Event: Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Time: 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Registration: https://sidoti.cventevents.com/1wZvdb?RefId=weblink-investor

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available online for registered investors through the investor relations section of Myomo’s website at www.myomo.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be archived on the Myomo website for approximately 90 days.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Contacts

For Myomo:

ir@myomo.com

Investor Relations:

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

kgolodetz@lhai.com
212-838-3777

Articoli correlati

Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP), a pioneer and longstanding leader in financial planning, today announced it has won a...
Continua a leggere

Robotic-Based Solutions from Topcon Enhance Curb and Gutter Paving Performance

Business Wire Business Wire -
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Topcon--Topcon Positioning Group announces system solutions designed to support curb and gutter paving professionals by maintaining productivity...
Continua a leggere

ATI Physical Therapy and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Announce Approval of All Proposals at Special Meeting of Stockholders

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Advent International...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement...

Business Wire