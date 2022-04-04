Myomo Reports Progress with China Joint Venture, Receives Partial Payment of Technology License Fee

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, provides an update on the status of its joint venture (“JV”) in China and the associated impact on first quarter 2022 revenue. As of March 31, 2022, a portion of the technology license fee from the JV Company, Jiangxi Myomo Medical Assistive Appliance Co. Ltd., has been paid. The Company received $1.0 million of the total $2.7 million license fee during March, which will be accounted for as revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

David Henry, Myomo’s chief financial officer, said, “This license revenue is additive to first quarter product revenue, which on March 9, 2022 we stated would be in the range of $2.6 million to $3.0 million. Our joint venture is making tangible progress toward beginning operations, and we expect the remainder of the license fee will be paid during the second quarter. At that point we will begin transfer of the technology and record the remaining $1.7 million as revenue. In anticipation of this final payment, plans are underway to assist joint venture staff in establishing operations for the production and sale of the MyoPro’s for individuals in China with upper-limb paralysis.”

About Myomo



Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

