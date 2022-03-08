MyComplianceOffice to Acquire Schwab Compliance Technologies

Acquisition will cement position as a leading authority on conduct risk and compliance technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#asiarisk–MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a global provider of conduct risk and compliance technology, today announced the execution of an agreement for the acquisition of Schwab Compliance Technologies (SCT). SCT serves some 700 clients providing a SaaS solution that automates asks associated with monitoring employee trading activity and efficiently administering a firm’s Code of Ethics.

The acquisition will:

Bring together a highly complementary set of products, customers and employees to accelerate MCO growth.

Ensure that SCT clients and staff are part of a company dedicated to expanding and investing in this market.

Cement MCO’s market position as a leader in conduct risk technology. With offices in the US, Ireland, India and Singapore, MCO and SCT combined will be supporting over 1,200 clients in over 100 countries world-wide.

Brian Fahey, CEO, MCO, said: “We are excited to welcome SCT, its team and customers to the MCO family. Following the deal close, this acquisition will be a great fit as we share many values, and our teams share a common vision. First and foremost, a commitment to support our customers as they navigate the increasingly complex and demanding field of conduct risk and conflict of interest compliance. We believe that, by combining SCT’s client experience and wide domain knowledge with MCO’s functionality-rich technology platform, we can bring together the best of both firms’ offerings, ensuring our customers benefit from best-in-class KYE compliance.”

Rumi Kuli, Director, Schwab Compliance Technologies adds: “With MCO’s commitment and investment in this space combined with its culture and technology focus, we believe our team and clients will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this acquisition. Schwab will work closely with MCO to ensure a smooth transition.”

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2022. For now, the plan is business as usual for both firms. Following the close, MCO will work closely with Schwab to ensure a smooth, effective transition for SCT clients.

SCT customers who’d like more information can visit, About MCO.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides powerful compliance management software that companies around the world use to reduce the risk of misconduct. The MCO solution allows firms to address transactional and personal conflicts of interest in a single platform. It is the only fully integrated, comprehensive, compliance management platform that uses a global company and security master dataset to identify conflicts across firm transactions (deals, research, and trades), employees, and third parties mycomplianceoffice.com

