MyCase Announces New Product Developments Featuring Dynamic Forms With Conditional Logic

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech—MyCase, a leading law practice management software designed for the modern law firm, has announced its latest release of dynamic forms with conditional logic for lead management and client intake. This new feature will transform a law firm’s ability to create a more efficient and customized experience during the client onboarding process.





Dynamic forms change reactively as a person fills them out – showing or hiding questions based on previous answers – personalizing the experience and improving form completion rates. Forms can be embedded into websites to send leads directly into MyCase’s built-in CRM or sent directly to clients for faster and simplified onboarding.

By implementing these forms to streamline lead and intake workflows, firms will save time and resources while enhancing the client onboarding cycle and fostering trust with new clients.

“We are excited to introduce these new features into the MyCase platform as they will enable firms to optimize lead management and deliver exceptional service to their clients,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase. “As we continue to drive new innovation, we remain committed to ensuring customers are supported in all aspects of their business and future growth.

The announcement of MyCase’s dynamic forms follows the announcement of Smart Spend, the first business spend management offering for law firms. MyCase also recently announced the launch of MyCase IQ, generative AI for the legal tech industry. For more information on MyCase’s new dynamic forms, please visit here.

About MyCase

MyCase, an AffiniPay company, is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and Robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as MyCase IQ (generative AI), integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of legal brands includes CASEpeer, Docketwise, and LawPay. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

