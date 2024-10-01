MyCase Announces New AI Conversational Interface, MyCase Accounting Enhancements and Immigration Add-On Powered by Docketwise

Leading Legal Case Management Software Scales With Enhanced Product Offerings For Legal Firms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accounting—MyCase, a leading law practice management software designed for the modern law firm, announced today three significant product updates transforming the legal industry. The series of product announcements include an AI conversational interface, updates and enhancements to the MyCase Accounting module, and an Immigration Add-On powered by Docketwise.





“We are excited to deliver complete and efficient product enhancements to MyCase that better serve our customers and their clients via AI automation, legal accounting enhancements, and a deeper integration between our MyCase and Docketwise products,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase. “Our commitment to innovation means we are thoughtfully developing critical solutions that offer a more modernized and tailored experience for our customers’ business needs.”

MyCase IQ: Conversational Interface

Previously announced in January, MyCase IQ’s first round of AI features included Text Editing and Document Summaries, both of which will be woven seamlessly into the MyCase platform. According to the 2024 LawPay and MyCase Legal Industry Report, productivity is a key driver for generative AI investment, with 75% of law firms citing it as the top reason for their interest in AI. The upcoming MyCase conversational interface will allow MyCase users to intelligently source case information, timelines, and data, all within the case file itself by asking conversational questions. For more information about MyCase IQ and upcoming AI features embedded directly into the platform, head to mycase.com/ai.

MyCase Accounting Enhancements

MyCase Legal Accounting is an easy-to-use accounting software built seamlessly into the MyCase practice management platform to meet the unique business needs of law firms. As an end-to-end solution, MyCase’s legal accounting software allows firms to streamline case data, client billing, IOLTA compliance, and firm accounting work to create a comprehensive, efficient financial operations system. The MyCase Accounting enhancements include:

Vendor management automation can be very tedious. MyCase Accounting now offers automatic deposit slip creation for vendors

Vendor management automation can be very tedious. MyCase Accounting now offers automatic deposit slip creation for vendors Automatic Bank Reconciliation: Automated Bank Reconciliation streamlines the accounting process, delivering heightened accuracy and simplifying financial upkeep

MyCase Immigration Add-On

The MyCase Immigration Add-On powered by Docketwise, expands the MyCase ecosystem by seamlessly integrating immigration case management into its comprehensive legal practice management platform. This Add-On empowers law firms to handle immigration cases without switching between separate tools, creating a more efficient and unified experience.

Smart Forms: Auto-populate immigration forms with client data, eliminating manual entry

Auto-populate immigration forms with client data, eliminating manual entry USCIS Case Tracking: Tracks the status of immigration cases through automatic USCIS updates, keeping attorneys and clients informed within MyCase

Tracks the status of immigration cases through automatic USCIS updates, keeping attorneys and clients informed within MyCase E-Filing: Simplifies the filing process by enabling electronic submission of immigration forms directly to government agencies (USCIS, DOL FLAG, DOS CEAC) from MyCase

Simplifies the filing process by enabling electronic submission of immigration forms directly to government agencies (USCIS, DOL FLAG, DOS CEAC) from MyCase Priority Date Tracking: Monitors key dates to ensure timely actions are taken on immigration cases, minimizing the risk of missed deadlines

This news follows the recent announcement of MyCase Smart Spend powered by a new LawPay Visa SMB Credit Card embedded directly within the MyCase platform. MyCase Smart Spend will be available for Beta testing to select customers in October. For more information about MyCase please visit mycase.com.

MyCase, an AffiniPay company, is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and Robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes MyCase, CASEpeer, Docketwise, and LawPay. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

