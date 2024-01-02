MyAdvice Announces the Acquisition of Ceatus

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyAdvice, a prominent leader in digital marketing solutions for small businesses, announced its acquisition of Ceatus Media Group LLC (“Ceatus”) today. Ceatus is renowned for its innovative digital marketing strategies in the medical, dental, and elective healthcare sectors.





Shawn Miele, CEO of MyAdvice, commented, “Ceatus has established itself as a key player in the digital marketing realm, especially in the elective healthcare sector. We are thrilled to welcome their team and clients into the MyAdvice family. Our goal is to preserve the unique strengths of Ceatus and the depth of their client relationships while giving Ceatus clients access to our broader portfolio of products.”

The Ceatus team, including their leadership, marketing experts, content creators, and web developers, will join MyAdvice. They will continue operating from their current location, ensuring a smooth transition for clients and staff. David Evans, PhD, MBA, former CEO of Ceatus, will assist as an advisor during this transition period before exploring new opportunities. Tamara Evans, former 50% owner and head of client accounts, will continue with MyAdvice and will continue to run client-facing efforts.

In a joint message, David and Tamara Evans stated, “We are excited about Ceatus becoming a member of the MyAdvice Family. Ceatus’ 20-year history in the healthcare industry, combined with the resources, expertise, and industry leadership of the MyAdvice team, will provide great benefits for both the clients of Ceatus and our employees.”

Founded in 2004, Ceatus has been a frontrunner in digital marketing, specializing in SEO, reputation management, and patient conversion strategies for healthcare providers. The Ceatus team has been instrumental in crafting bespoke marketing solutions for their clients, driving significant growth and market presence.

This acquisition marks another significant milestone in MyAdvice’s strategic expansion, following its successful acquisitions of Page 1 Solutions, Mojo Interactive – Practice Dock, docero, Sight Selector, MedNet Technologies, E6 Interactive, and Everyday Doctors.

Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC (“Tree Line”) provided debt financing to facilitate the transaction. The financial details of the Ceatus acquisition remain confidential.

**About MyAdvice**

MyAdvice is a leading digital media company offering comprehensive online solutions. MyAdvice empowers business owners and professionals to increase their revenue by attracting and retaining more clients through digital marketing. The SaaS-based platform enables hands-on control and visibility into the performance of online marketing activities, backed by 20+ years of best practices and expertise on how to maximize those efforts. MyAdvice’s six-stage Pyramid of Success™ provides a proven step-by-step plan for how and when to implement growth-oriented marketing tactics for the greatest impact, including website design and maintenance, local directories, client reviews, social media, search engine optimization (SEO) and paid advertising. Learn more at www.myadvice.com.

**About Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC**

Tree Line is a private asset management firm focused on investing in lower-middle market companies. Tree Line currently manages $2.6 billion in investable capital and has completed over 300 investments since inception in 2014. Tree Line is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. Visit www.treelinecp.com for additional details.

