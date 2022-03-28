Home Business Wire MVIS Announces March 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital...
MVIS Announces March 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on 31 March 2022 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

 

Ticker

 

Additions

 

Deletions

 

New Count

MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders

 

MVDFLE

 

0

 

0

 

4

MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20

 

MVDEFI

 

0

 

0

 

20

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

 

MVDA5

 

0

 

0

 

5

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

 

MVDA10

 

0

 

0

 

10

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

 

MVDA25

 

2

 

2

 

25

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

 

MVDA

 

1

 

1

 

100

 

 

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

 

MVDALC

 

0

 

0

 

20

 

 

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

 

MVDAMC

 

0

 

0

 

30

 

 

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

 

MVDASC

 

1

 

1

 

50

MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders

 

MVIALE

 

0

 

0

 

6

MVIS CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders

 

MVMELE

 

0

 

0

 

7

MVIS CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset

 

MVGCFI

 

0

 

0

 

12

MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders

 

MVSCLE

 

0

 

2

 

15

Weiss MVIS Top Tech Adoption Rating Index

 

MVWTAR

 

2

 

2

 

25

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 26 April 2022.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 35.72 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

Contacts

Media
Eunjeong Kang, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com

