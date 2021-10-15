Mutualink Names New Chief Product Officer

Cutting-edge engineering, architecture and product management leader brings expertise to the Mutualink team.

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hyperconnected–Mutualink, Inc., an innovator and leader in interoperable communications for homeland security, public safety, and private security, announced that Ganesh Davuluri has joined the company’s management team as its new Chief Product Officer. Ganesh brings to the company an impressive 25 years’ worth of experience creating business value through innovative solutions, in engineering, architecture and product leadership roles.





With accelerating market adoption, the company recently launched a massive next generation platform, LNK360™, an intelligent incident management solution that connects first responders and local community partners for a seamless, secure, multimedia sharing communications environment. Delivering improved situational awareness and faster coordinated response capabilities helps customers experience time savings, faster response, and safer communities.

Most recently, in Ganesh’s role as Sr. Dir., Enterprise Architect with IDEMIA, he was a lead solution strategist responsible for developing technology innovation and transformation strategies for new government and commercial markets. He architected global scale identity and security solutions with various state and federal government administrations. Ganesh has a proven track record of solving mission-critical business challenges and accelerating business growth for leading multinational corporations like FMGlobal, Solomon Smith Barney, StateStreet, and BCBS-M, driving futuristic product and technology innovations.

“Public Safety is adopting technology at a rapid pace, making this an exciting time to join Mutualink,” said Ganesh. “We have the opportunity to innovate and bring first-of-its kind automation and on-scene intelligence to our customers and I’m thrilled to be part of the team. Beyond public safety, Mutualink is innovating and delivering Smart City and IoT solutions that are unique in the world. The opportunities to create and help build more safe and prosperous communities is truly something to get excited about.”

“Ganesh brings extensive leadership experience in strategic product management and innovation to our team,” said Joe Mazzarella, Mutualink’s President & COO. “We are experiencing unprecedented growth. As we continue to advance our suite of solutions, Ganesh’s expertise will be vital to driving new offerings and continuing our momentum.”

Ganesh earned his MBA (Finance, Marketing & Strategy) from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and his Bachelor’s in Technology (Electronics Engineering) from the Kakatiya University, India, where he graduated in the top 3 of the class. Ganesh also completed the Graduate Program in Management courses at the Harvard University Extension School in Marketing and eCommerce Models.

About Mutualink, Inc.

Mutualink, Inc. is the leading technology provider of a best-in-class intelligent multimedia network that enables public safety community partners to securely share voice, text, video, and data for instant communications and real-time data sharing. Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act for interoperable communications, partners and clients trust Mutualink, Inc. to provide innovative, scalable, secure solutions they rely on every day and in any emergency.

