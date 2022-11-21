Murata Set to Accelerate Widespread Adoption of Cooperative Safety With Advanced V2X Solution Featuring Autotalks’ Chipset

KYOTO, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001), leading electronics manufacturer, has been cooperating with Autotalks, a trailblazer in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solutions, to introduce pioneering new technology that will facilitate progression towards cooperative safety and higher levels of automated mobility. This has allowed Murata to introduce a wireless module solution portfolio through which direct vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication can be supported.





For maximum versatility, this V2X solution can be adapted to customers’ requirements. It will feature Murata’s Type 2AN wireless module when intended for use in host-less configurations. In situations where there is a built-in host, the Type 1YL will be employed instead. Both these automotive-grade units are based on Autotalks’ CRATON2 and SECTON V2X chipsets. As well as being top performing, these modules are highly robust – thereby ensuring ongoing reliability, even in the most challenging of operating conditions. The Murata modules are able to support V2X software stacks from numerous different vendors.

What differentiates the Murata modules using the Autotalks’ chipset is the fact that customers can choose which of the two V2X communication standards they want to use – DSRC or C-V2X. Consequently, they can directly address different geographic regions (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.), with the same module, through simple software configuration. This means that system designs can remain the same, resulting in the associated engineering costs being significantly lower.

Example use cases for this V2X technology will be:

Early detection of unseen hazards – Here, via V2V, an Electronic Emergency Brake Light alert can notify the driver that a vehicle which is not visible to them at that stage (but will affect them) is applying its brakes.

Traffic prioritization and speed control – Through V2I, roadside infrastructure can communicate with vehicles so that their speed is optimized in harmony with traffic signaling routines. This will mean that drivers are not stuck waiting at road intersections, with better traffic flows being maintained and fuel economy optimized (thanks to less acceleration/deceleration).

Other potential use cases include accident response, updates on road conditions, etc.

Murata’s V2X modules have already been selected for integration by a major vehicle manufacturer. Car models equipped with these modules are expected to be on the road by early 2024.

“Drawing on Autotalks’ advanced technology, alongside our acknowledged expertise in the wireless domain, this unique platform represents a major step forward in enabling vehicles to cooperate on the road through V2X communication” states Toshifumi Oida, Director of the Communication Module Division at Murata. “The broad array of possible use cases supported will lead to dramatic improvements in road safety and reduce traffic congestion.”

“Inclusion of our hybrid wireless technology means both DSRC and C-V2X can be supported on the same module,” Oida continues. “In addition to offering customers a foundation for their V2X systems through this platform, our highly-trained engineering team can also assist them in relation to antenna design and solution optimization.”

“We are proud to cooperate with Murata on bringing mature high-performance V2X solutions to the market. This is a major milestone that draws on over half a decade of joint development, validation, extensive testing and design optimization. In addition, it demonstrates the quality, robustness and performance levels that we can achieve by working together,” states Ram Shallom, VP Business Development & Marketing for APAC at Autotalks.

Shallom concludes; “The versatile V2X module portfolio of Murata will help automotive customers all over the world accelerate V2X commercialization. Autotalks’ close cooperation with it is another important step toward mass deployment of this technology.”

Design fixed versions of the Murata modules can now be sampled, with volume production starting in 2023.

About Autotalks

Autotalks, a V2X chipset market pioneer and leader, helps reduce collisions on roadways and improve mobility with its automotive qualified chipsets. The company’s chipsets offer the most advanced, truly secure and highest performing global V2X communication solution. Autotalks’ advanced technology, to be mass deployed in the coming years, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather, or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists, and pedestrians. Learn more by going to: www.auto-talks.com

About Murata

Murata is a leading manufacturer of electronic components, modules, and devices. The complete range includes ceramic capacitors, resistors/thermistors, inductors/chokes, timing devices, buzzers, sensors and EMI suppression filters. Whilst the company is known as a global ceramic capacitor manufacturer, it is also a world leader in Bluetooth® & WiFi™ Modules, board-mount DC-DC converters and is a key manufacturer of standard and custom AC-DC power supplies.

Established in 1944, Murata is headquartered in Japan and has European offices in Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

