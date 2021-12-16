Home Business Wire Multiview Financial Partners with National Rural Health Association (NRHA)
Business Wire

Multiview Financial Partners with National Rural Health Association (NRHA)

di Business Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Multiview Financial, a leader in health care technology and accounting automation, today announced a partnership with the National Rural Health Association.

“Multiview Financial is dedicated to the success of our healthcare partners – and are passionate about our continued work with those that provide services in rural locations across North America,” says Multiview CEO Michael Johnson. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with a group that shares our commitment to support the success of rural health care organizations and their communities.”

“The NRHA partnership program was developed by rural hospital administrators for rural hospital administrators. NRHA partners are thoroughly vetted, and we’re very pleased to welcome Multiview Financial into the program,” says NRHA Services Corporation executive director Larry Bedell. “We look forward to a very supportive and collaborative partnership with Multiview.”

About the National Rural Health Association

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA’s membership is made up of diverse individuals and organizations from across the country, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

About Multiview Financial

Multiview Financial provides powerful, easy-to-use financial applications to enterprises of any size for accounting and financial planning. For over 30 years, Multiview Financial has driven successful client outcomes with a scalable ERP solution by partnering with clients to break down data silos, automate accounting processes, and provide more access to information through industry leading dynamic reporting solutions. Clients vary in size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and operate across more than 40 industries. Learn more on the website

Contacts

Dawn Mallyon

VP Marketing

Multiview Financial

Dawn.mallyon@multiviewcorp.com
www.multiviewcorp.com

Articoli correlati

New Relic Appoints Takeshi Numoto, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#microsoft--New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced it has appointed Takeshi Numoto, Executive Vice President...
Continua a leggere

PSG Acquires Traction Guest and Expands ShieldCo, a PSG V Portfolio Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Investment to accelerate product innovation for Traction Guest and ShieldCo’s expansion in the workplace safety space BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSG, a leading...
Continua a leggere

VIA optronics AG Achieves IATF 16949 Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
5g unsplash

5G, Tim batte il record europeo di velocita: superati i 5 Gbit al secondo

5G