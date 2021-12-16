Multiview Financial Partners with National Rural Health Association (NRHA)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Multiview Financial, a leader in health care technology and accounting automation, today announced a partnership with the National Rural Health Association.

“Multiview Financial is dedicated to the success of our healthcare partners – and are passionate about our continued work with those that provide services in rural locations across North America,” says Multiview CEO Michael Johnson. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with a group that shares our commitment to support the success of rural health care organizations and their communities.”

“The NRHA partnership program was developed by rural hospital administrators for rural hospital administrators. NRHA partners are thoroughly vetted, and we’re very pleased to welcome Multiview Financial into the program,” says NRHA Services Corporation executive director Larry Bedell. “We look forward to a very supportive and collaborative partnership with Multiview.”

About the National Rural Health Association

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA’s membership is made up of diverse individuals and organizations from across the country, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

About Multiview Financial

Multiview Financial provides powerful, easy-to-use financial applications to enterprises of any size for accounting and financial planning. For over 30 years, Multiview Financial has driven successful client outcomes with a scalable ERP solution by partnering with clients to break down data silos, automate accounting processes, and provide more access to information through industry leading dynamic reporting solutions. Clients vary in size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and operate across more than 40 industries. Learn more on the website

Contacts

Dawn Mallyon



VP Marketing



Multiview Financial



Dawn.mallyon@multiviewcorp.com

www.multiviewcorp.com