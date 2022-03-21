MultiPlan Receives 2022 CIO 100 Award

Foundry’s CIO 100 award recognizes enterprise excellence and innovation in IT

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MultiPlan, a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, has been named a 2022 CIO 100 award winner. For more than 30 years, the CIO 100 awards from CIO magazine have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

The CIO 100 awards specifically recognized MultiPlan for its negotiation prioritization project that implemented advanced machine learning techniques to streamline this high-touch area of its business, generating greater customer value while improving workflow, efficiency and increasing ROI for MultiPlan. The project team optimized the machine learning effort with a set of complex business rules unique to the company and its customers.

“I could not be prouder of our operations and technology teams for working together to build such an outstanding, successful machine learning project for MultiPlan,” said Michael Kim, MultiPlan CIO. “The failure rates for most AI and machine learning projects are high and rarely make it to production, let alone deliver results. The MultiPlan team built an incredible model blending human and artificial intelligence for nearly immediate success and positive results for our negotiations team and for our customers.”

The project also demonstrates best-in-class change management processes to ensure adoption. The project team actively engaged and collaborated with the end users in a variety of ways, including user focus groups, pilot testing groups, internal marketing campaigns, multiple feedback loops, and more.

“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates grit, innovation and deep teamwork. Many projects are related to streamlining data flows and insights to drive the business, bringing innovations like the metaverse to life, and driving value during the pandemic in myriad ways,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, Foundry, formerly IDG Communications, Inc. “We are honored to showcase these achievements and the people behind them as we gather in person once again for a team-based experience at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in California in August.”

For additional information about MultiPlan and its award-winning service offerings, please visit https://www.multiplan.us.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit https://www.multiplan.com.

About the CIO 100 Awards

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2022 CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.) Company information is available at http://www.foundryco.com.

