MultiPlan Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and hold its conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will receive access details via email. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to and following the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c4404ef1&confId=42446.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.multiplan.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should join the webcast ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The earnings press release and supplemental slide deck will also be available on this section of the Company’s website.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website or by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194. The replay access code is 004428.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Luke Montgomery, CFA

SVP, Finance and Investor Relations

MultiPlan

866-909-7427

investor@multiplan.com

Shawna Gasik

AVP, Investor Relations

MultiPlan

866-909-7427

investor@multiplan.com

Media

Pamela Walker

AVP, Marketing & Communication

MultiPlan

781-895-3118

press@multiplan.com

