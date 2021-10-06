MultiPlan Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested investors and other parties can register for the conference call using the link below:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7165049

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.multiplan.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should join the webcast ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A supplemental slide deck will also be available on this section of the MultiPlan website.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The conference ID for replay is 7165049.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts



Luke Montgomery, CFA



SVP, Finance and Investor Relations



MultiPlan



866-909-7427



investor@multiplan.com

Shawna Gasik



AVP, Investor Relations



MultiPlan



866-909-7427



investor@multiplan.com

Media Contact

Pamela Walker



Senior Director, Marketing & Communication



MultiPlan



781-895-3118



press@multiplan.com