MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan”, or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate virtually and in person in the following conferences in February and March 2022:

Citi 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference – Wednesday, February 23, 2022

– Wednesday, February 23, 2022 JPMorgan 2022 Global High Yield & Leverage Finance Conference – Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel

– Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel Barclays Global Healthcare Conference – Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel

A live webcast and audio archive of the events, if available, may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan’s website at www.multiplan.com.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enable solutions designed to bring affordability, efficiency and fairness to the U.S. healthcare industry. We do so through services focused on reducing medical cost and improving billing and payment accuracy for the payors of healthcare, which are health insurers, self-insured employers and other health plan sponsors (typically through their health plan administrators), and, indirectly, the plan members who are the consumers of healthcare services. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Luke Montgomery, CFA



SVP, Finance & Investor Relations



866-909-7427



investor@multiplan.com

Shawna Gasik



AVP, Investor Relations



MultiPlan



investor@multiplan.com

866-909-7427

Media Relations

Pamela Walker



Senior Director, Marketing & Communication



press@multiplan.com

781-895-3118