Multinational Orbia to Host Investor Day on May 17, 2022

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) (“the Company” or “Orbia”), will host an investor day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live event will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, with a streamed webcast option for virtual attendees.

Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer, along with Orbia’s Business Group Presidents and members of the senior leadership team will provide insight into the Company’s sustainability-aligned business platform, long-term growth and value creation strategy and multi-year financial targets. To register for the virtual webcast, please click here. To register for in-person attendance, please send a message to our Investor Relations team at investor@orbia.com.

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of businesses united by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia businesses and affiliated commercial brands have a collective focus on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, connecting communities to data infrastructure, reinventing the future of cities and homes and expanding access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Data Communications, Building & Infrastructure, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The Company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit orbia.com.

Contacts

Investors



Gerardo Lozoya, Investor Relations Director



+52 55 5366 4084



gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com

Media



Kacy Karlen, Corporate Communications Director



+1 865-410-3001



Kacy.karlen@orbia.com