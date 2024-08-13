Multifamily Amenities Provider WithMe, Inc. Earns Inc. 5000 Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WithMe, Inc., a leader in technology-enabled amenities for multifamily communities, including PrintWithMe and SipWithMe, has been ranked #1,229 on Inc. 5000’s 2024 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. WithMe ranked #1,492 in 2023, #1,371 in 2022, and #659 in 2021.





To qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, independent, and have generated a minimum of $2 million in revenue the previous year. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the 2024 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

“WithMe’s inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 is a remarkable achievement, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Jonathan Treble, Founder and CEO of WithMe. “Our rapid growth over the last few years is a direct result of a passionate, hardworking team that’s committed to providing high-quality amenity solutions that are convenient, create efficiencies and help control costs for multifamily communities nationwide.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

WithMe now boasts installations in almost 5,000 locations nationwide. The company services over 2 million apartment homes and 80% of the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) 2024 Top 50 Managers. WithMe continues to grow, achieving a 15-fold increase in revenue since 2019, and expanding its team by over 60% since the close of 2022.

About WithMe, Inc.

WithMe, Inc. makes lives better every day through convenient, technology-powered amenities for the multifamily industry and beyond. WithMe’s PrintWithMe and SipWithMe solutions make resident printing and coffee simple, helping property management leaders deliver an elevated living while decreasing spend, controlling costs, and saving time for staff. PrintWithMe powers printer amenities and staff solutions at thousands of multifamily, cafe and coworking locations across all 50 states. SipWithMe, now available in major markets, is disrupting the coffee amenity category. WithMe is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, appearing on the list for the past four consecutive years, as well as a 2023 Inc. Power Partner and a 2024 NAA Top Employer.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

