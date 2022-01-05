MulticoreWare Inc. Partners with Melexis to Develop Face Anti-Spoofing AI Using ToF Cameras

MulticoreWare developed a face recognition AI algorithm using time-of-flight cameras and demonstrates superiority in anti-spoofing using distance images

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automotive–MulticoreWare joins forces with Melexis for an AI algorithm development. They developed face understanding algorithm modules such as face detection, face recognition, drowsiness/distraction detection and anti-spoofing detection using a Melexis EVK75027 ToF sensor.

MulticoreWare enhanced the internal data annotation tool by utilizing distance images to label precise face key points. Using this information, a custom annotated dataset was created and used to train neural networks for face identification and recognition. The system is able to operate accurately and reliably in diverse illumination settings.

The partnership demonstrates the effectiveness of AI using ToF cameras to achieve robust performance for a wide range of in-cabin applications such as driver authentication, drowsiness detection, driver attentiveness, etc.

“It was a pleasure collaborating on this joint demonstration. It’s exciting to conclude that existing 2D neural networks perform well on ToF confidence images without model retraining. This ensures system integrators can switch technologies with minimal effort. The ToF distance images improve solutions with high reliability, resulting in truly safe and robust end-user applications,” said Kristof Lieben, Melexis Product Manager.

“Melexis is an obvious partner for us with their long-term leadership in reliable embedded sensors for the automotive sector,” said Jayesh Patel, VP & GM, Autonomous Vehicle & Automotive business Unit, MulticoreWare. “The joint demonstrator clearly illustrates that time-of-flight-based data processing leads to creative and efficient in-vehicle features.”

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with Compilers & Toolchains, Libraries for SDK, Video codec and AI analytics solutions using various vision & non-vision (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS, etc.) sensors on various heterogenous computing platforms. Our solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Medical Imaging, IoT, Retail, Logistics, Industrial, Robotics, Smart City and more. MulticoreWare’s industry-leading video codec products (x266™/x265/Ultraziq) have been deployed in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers, www.multicorewareinc.com.

About Melexis:

Combining a passion for technology with truly inspired engineering, Melexis designs, develops and delivers innovative micro-electronic solutions that enable designers to turn ideas into applications that support the best imaginable future. The company’s advanced mixed-signal semiconductor sensor and actuator components address the challenges of integrating sensing, driving and communication into next-generation products and systems that improve safety, raise efficiency, support sustainability and enhance comfort. Melexis is headquartered in Belgium and employs around 1,500 people in 18 locations worldwide. The company is publicly traded on Euronext Brussels (MELE).

For more information, visit www.melexis.com.

