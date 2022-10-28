Mujin Debuts QuickBot, a Plug-and-Play Robotic Case Handler to Simplify Warehouse Automation

The AMR & Logistics Show in Boston was the scene for QuickBot’s depalletizing debut and the announcement that QuickBot will be available for purchase via RaaS model.





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent robotics provider Mujin has debuted its latest product, QuickBot, a comprehensive, quick-deployment robot cell for case handling. The launch of this warehouse solution is poised to make robotic automation in North American logistics a no-brainer. The first application to become available is a depalletizing solution for automating one of the most arduous tasks of the receiving process in warehouses, and QuickBot is designed with everything needed to solve the application.

Mujin boasts that its QuickBot depalletizer – or QB, as it has been nicknamed – is currently the simplest way to automate a warehouse’s receiving operations with robots. QuickBot is easy to install, doesn’t require any tools, and can be picking cases within a few hours.

QuickBot was presented for the first time in Boston, at the 2022 AMR & Logistics Show, co-located with The Vision Show. After forklifting QuickBot into place at their show booth, Mujin claims that it took less than three hours to have the unit clearing pallets.

Like all of Mujin’s automation solutions, QuickBot is powered by an intelligent robot controller, the MujinController. Utilizing MujinController’s advanced perception and real-time motion planning, Mujin’s depalletizing solutions are capable of on-the-fly case recognition. This feature allows QuickBot to manage real-world scenarios for both single and mixed-SKU pallet loads without prior ‘teaching’ or information from external systems.

Additionally, Mujin has equipped the QuickBot arm with a universal, heavy payload gripper to meet the physical requirements of general warehouse tasks.

Mujin CEO and Co-founder Ross Diankov says:

“In today’s day and age, a lot is demanded of robot automation systems. They need to be highly reliable, have high throughput, and – of foremost importance – they need to deploy quickly, so that businesses can enjoy the return on investment from day one.”

“With the arrival of QuickBot, you will be experiencing the start of a new revolution in the next several years. You will see a lot more of these systems in warehouses, working better, faster, and improving working conditions.”

To show how easily QuickBot integrates into various material handling systems, at their AMR & Logistics Show exhibit, Mujin, alongside integration partner Robex, paired their warehouse QB with a MiR AMR, which managed the pallet handling for the depalletizing workstation.

Also at the conference, Mujin’s Director of Sales, Josh Cloer, joined a feature speaking panel with Robex’s Vice President of Mobile Robotics, Matt Charles, and Formic’s Vice President of Sales, Jack Kaumo, where Mujin and Formic announced a partnership that will make QuickBot available through the Robots as a Service (RaaS) model. That means a business can bypass the typical capital expense and have QuickBot in its warehouse, unloading pallets for around $20 per hour, and only pay while it is running.

What makes QuickBot a quick deployment solution?

Easily uncrates and can be transported via forklift to the installation location

Everything is pre-installed on a large metal baseplate, so no drilling is required

Safety system is pre-installed and ready-to-go upon arrival

Pneumatically driven, telescoping vision stand makes it easy to raise the vision system to the proper height

Conveyor is on a rail, with adjustable height, and pulls out to connect to existing conveyor

No system-level integration is needed to operate

Learn more about QuickBot on Mujin’s website. Or watch the video from QuickBot’s debut at AMRL.

About Mujin

Mujin develops and sells “intelligent robot controllers,” designated as a common platform for industrial robots. Conventional robots, even though they are suitable for the automation of repetitive work, were difficult to install in environments where handled products and the surroundings are liable to change, due to the robots’ operations differing by the manufacturer and the complex settings. Mujin has solved this problem using technology called motion planning and is providing robotics solutions that automate heavy/simple work which had to be done manually at the logistics/manufacturing sites.

Contacts

Jeremy Fultz



Mujin Corp.



Jeremy.fultz@mujin-corp.com

(937) 369-6360