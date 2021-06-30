MuddHouse Media Marks First Anniversary with “Top of the World,” Original 11-Part Podcast Documentary Series Featuring an Inside Look into the Rebuilding of the World Trade Center

Boutique Boston Podcast Network Tapped to Tell the Story of the Rebuilding of the World Trade Center after 9/11

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MuddHouse Media, a diverse podcast network, featuring original podcasts (scripted and unscripted) along with a select corporate podcast division, marks its first anniversary with the special release of “Top of the World: Lessons from Rebuilding the World Trade Center,” an original podcast series that documents the rebuilding of the World Trade Center following its destruction in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Created with the cooperation of Silverstein Properties, the center’s developer, the series will be released in 11 weekly segments beginning at 7:00 PM EDT on July 6, 2021 and continuing through the 20th anniversary of the attacks, September 11, 2021. Episodes will be available on SiriusXM Business Radio channel 132, with all episodes becoming available on September 6 as podcasts on Pandora and Stitcher.

Kris Meyer, MuddHouse Media’s Co-Founder and CEO and an award-winning Hollywood producer, said, “We wanted to cap the first year of MuddHouse Media with something truly ambitious, and were proud and honored to be asked to produce the story of the year: How a group of remarkable men and women came together to rebuild not only a building but also a community and city. They succeeded beyond all expectations, and it was an honor to tell their story in ‘Top of the World.’”

The podcast series views the rebuilding from the perspectives of two dozen individuals involved in the multiyear project. “As a young media company, it was our duty to tell these stories in a way that did them justice,” said Meyer. “As we talked to those who appear on the series, we realized we were telling two stories: First, how the World Trade Center was rebuilt. And second, how the nobility of spirit embodied by the rebuilding provided lessons for how New York, and America, could recover from a second shattering disaster: The COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an extraordinary story, and we look forward to telling it over the next 11 weeks.”

For additional information on “Top of the World,” see this news release from SiriusXM and click here to view a trailer, see photos and find out more details about the series.

Persistence During Pandemic Sets Foundation for Success

During its first year, MuddHouse Media built a national reputation for producing original podcasts and corporate podcasts. It produced 805 episodes of 11 podcast series that attracted more than 2 million listeners. These shows have been heard across the globe.

“I’m very proud of the achievements of our team at MuddHouse Media,” said Meyer. “If you had told me a year ago, early in the pandemic, that we would be where we are today in terms of securing new clients and gaining traction in the marketplace, then I wouldn’t have believed you. And now we are ending our first year in collaboration with Silverstein Properties and SiriusXM, two of the most distinguished names in their respective industries. It’s been quite a year, and ‘Top of the World’ will help us to introduce ourselves to listeners worldwide.”

MuddHouse Media’s work centers on both the most idiosyncratic and mainstream aspects of science, sports, comedy, culture and lifestyle, music, food, art, business and entrepreneurship. MuddHouse Media original series reflect this diversity of passions, and include “Being American,” with former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick; “Tanya’s Table,” with chef Tanya Holland; “Saints, Sinners and Serial Killers,” hosted by New York Times best-selling authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge; and “Holding Court,” with tennis analyst and former professional player Patrick McEnroe. Upcoming shows include “The Break with Taniya Nayak,” featuring the acclaimed interior designer.

“MuddHouse has been an amazing partner right from the beginning. We started this together: Me with the podcast ‘Holding Court,’ MuddHouse with the inception of their network and production house. We believed in each other equally as partners, and it truly has been a match made in heaven,” said Patrick McEnroe.

MuddHouse Media also has significant corporate podcast development and distribution capabilities, and has created podcasts for leaders in their fields including “The Sound Experience” with Panasonic Automotive, The Training Associates and Bruker Industries.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MuddHouse Media on our new podcast, ‘Bring Out the Talent,’” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO, The Training Associates. “Kris and the phenomenal MuddHouse team have been a pleasure to work with. Their attention to detail, ability to blend with TTA’s culture and knack for making the whole process seamless (and fun!) helped to foster a great partnership. From branding to recording, Kris Meyer, Annie Powell and Mike Gioscia have been there every step of the way. As we wrap up our first season, we can’t wait for the great things in store for season two!”

Meyer, who leads the MuddHouse Media team, has two decades of experience as a Hollywood producer, and is best known for his collaboration with the Farrelly Brothers under their production company Conundrum Entertainment. He has served as a creative executive, production executive and producer on hits that generated more than $2 billion in box office sales including “There’s Something About Mary,” “Me, Myself & Irene,” “Shallow Hal,” “Fever Pitch,” “Hall Pass,” “The Three Stooges” and “Dumb & Dumber To.”

In addition to his collaborations with the Farrelly Brothers, Meyer also has produced major films such as “Super Troopers 2” and “The Do-Over,” starring Adam Sandler. He also has worked on films and television shows ranging from ESPN’s Sports Emmy-nominated “The Lost Son of Havana” to the PBS/American Masters documentary “Plimpton!”

MuddHouse Media is a company composed of diversified knowledge and skill sets, specializing in the most niche and mainstream facets of science, sports, comedy, lifestyles and culture, music and art, business, entrepreneurship and much more. MuddHouse Media combines niche expertise to create compelling, engaging and appealing storytelling. It presents the most passionate individuals discussing the subjects they live for, with people who either share their zest or can offer a novel or unique take or opinion on the subject. Its offering includes full-service production of original podcasts, corporate podcasts, and media and scripted podcast series.

